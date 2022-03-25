How to watch Warriors at Hawks

The Golden State Warriors will play the Atlanta Hawks tonight for their 74th game of the season. The game will be played at 4:30pm PT in Atlanta and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV.

Golden State snapped a 3-game losing streak on Wednesday after a 118-104 victory over the Miami Heat. Atlanta played against the Detroit Pistons in a game they lost by a score of 101-122. The Warriors and Hawks played each other once this season on November 8th, 2021 — a game which ended in a 127-113 Warriors victory.

The young Dubs delivered on a big win against the Heat in Wednesday’s game which had the Warriors resting several key players including Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Despite playing in their second night of a back-to-back, the Warriors came out energized and ready to compete against the number one seed in the East. The score was tight after each quarter, but Golden State was able to pull away in the fourth after outscoring Miami 37-24 to close out the game.

Tonight, the Warriors get a matchup against the Hawks who currently hold the 10th seed in the East. Atlanta is 14th in net rating which includes the 3rd best offensive rating and the 26th ranked defensive rating. Their high offensive rating makes sense as they come in at 8th in TS%, 9th in EFG%, and 1st in TOV%. The Warriors defense will be put to the test as they try to slow down all-star point guard Trae Young. Young’s ability to navigate the pick-and-roll with both his scoring and his passing ability will be a challenge for Golden State, however, the return of Green and stud point of attack defender Gary Payton II goes a long way towards slowing him down.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Heat: Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Clint Capela

Regular Season Game #74

Who: Golden State Warriors (48 - 25) at Atlanta Hawks (36 - 37)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV (available on fuboTV)