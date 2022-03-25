Kevon Looney to come off the bench vs. Hawks

Kevon Looney is one of only four players in the NBA to play in all of their team’s games this season, but on Friday the Golden State Warriors center will do something he hasn’t done all year: come off the bench.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors are moving Looney to the bench for their game against the Atlanta Hawks, and replacing him in the starting lineup with Jonathan Kuminga, which makes for a notably smaller lineup. When reporting the news, Slater pointed to how the shift will break up Looney and Draymond Green’s minutes.

The Warriors are starting Jonathan Kuminga tonight in Atlanta in place of Kevon Looney, per source. Very notable shift. This splits up Draymond Green and Looney, who will likely be paired with Porter off bench. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 25, 2022

Green is still not quite playing full minutes since returning from his injury a few games ago. Staggering he and Looney assures that one of the two will be on the court at all times, which is critical for the team’s defense.

Still, Looney could start and still have his minutes staggered with Green, though it’s not quite as easy as if he begins the game on the bench. Starting with Kuminga in place of Looney certainly gives the team more looks on offense, and more spacing as well.

It’s a pretty interesting and notable change, but then again the Warriors haven’t been playing well ... so what’s the harm in mixing it up?