Steve Kerr on new starting lineup: “We got a lot of great looks, but obviously our defense suffered”

See what the Warriors had to say following their loss against the Hawks on Sunday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Atlanta Hawks by a final score of 110-121 on Friday night. A big night from Klay Thompson that saw him go for 37 points on 9-of-16 shooting from three wasn’t enough as the Warriors’ defense struggled all night to stop the Hawks from scoring. Here’s some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr Discusses the Game

Kerr made a big change going into this game by starting Jonathan Kuminga in place of Kevon Looney. Kerr said with Stephen Curry out, he wanted to experiment with a different starting lineup that offers more spacing on offense. He explained that because of this, the defense struggled as evidenced by Trae Young’s 33 points and 15 assists. Young tore up the Dubs’ pick-and-roll defense, whether it was through his scoring ability or his gifted passing sense to find the open man after the Warriors were late to make their rotations. In the final quarter, when the team was starting to mount a comeback, Kerr decided to ride with the group that got him there because of their ability to get stops on the defensive side.

Here’s what Kerr had to say:

Warriors Players Discuss the Game

Golden State’s offense was powered by Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole as both started the first half on fire with 22 points each. Thompson went on to lead the Dubs in scoring with 37 points in 40 minutes of play. Poole’s scoring cooled off in the second half as he finished the game with 24 points, but he was in full control of the offense as his 10 assists were good enough to give him his first career double-double. Other than Gary Payton’s 14 points, no other Warrior scored in the double digits.

Here’s what the Warriors’ players had to say:

Quote of the Night

Enjoy this quote from Gary Payton II:

Recap

This loss brings Golden State to 48-26 on the season which is good enough for the 3rd seed out West. They trail the Memphis Grizzlies by 3 games for the 2-seed, while leading the 4th place Utah Jazz by 3 games. Up next, the Warriors finish off this 5-game road trip with a back-to-back starting with a Sunday matchup against the Washington Wizards.

