Who was the Warrior Wonder in the loss to the Hawks?

The Golden State Warriors lost on the road to the Atlanta Hawks, but still remain in the third seed in the Western Conference. This game was an opportunity for the Dubs to see what they have without Stephen Curry on the court, and it was the younger Splash Bro Klay Thompson who did his best to carry the team.

He scored 37 points in 40 minutes, showing that he can still play big minutes after rehabbing from two major leg injuries. This is big news for Dub Nation because if Klay regains his form, that takes pressure off his teammates and elevates the squad into major title contention.

Klay Thompson despite the loss



37 Points

7 Rebounds

3 Assists

9 3PT

71% TS



His 8th Game with 9+ 3 Pointers All Time pic.twitter.com/YTvxoCySeQ — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) March 26, 2022

Klay on playing 40 minutes: "That is a huge milestone for myself and something I will build on" pic.twitter.com/1gxarSMiZj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 26, 2022

But was his performance enough to win Warrior Wonder?

Jordan Poole scored 24 points and added 10 assists. Those ten dimes are a career high and further proof of his development as a quality floor general. He’s going to have an opportunity to keep building momentum and make a difference in the postseason.

Career-high 10 dimes for Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/Ek7jSFNZEF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 26, 2022

Jordan Poole not getting talked about enough he’s taken another leap — Mar. (@Bounc5ack9800) March 25, 2022

Gary Payton II shot 6-of-7 from the field and scored 15 points in 30 minutes off of the bench while grabbing 6 rebounds and 2 steals. His tenacity and heart are definitely going to serve the Dubs well in the playoffs.

Gary Payton II pic.twitter.com/tNXaPqfLOX — Warriors Brasil (48-26) (@warriors_bra) March 26, 2022

Steve Kerr said rediscovering their defensive identity would be the Warriors’ goal in these games without Steph.



Think they’re still searching, though Gary Payton II helped turn it up a notch. — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) March 26, 2022