Who was the Warrior Wonder in the loss to the Hawks?

Klay’s performance makes Dub Nation grateful he’s back.

By Daniel Hardee
Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors lost on the road to the Atlanta Hawks, but still remain in the third seed in the Western Conference. This game was an opportunity for the Dubs to see what they have without Stephen Curry on the court, and it was the younger Splash Bro Klay Thompson who did his best to carry the team.

He scored 37 points in 40 minutes, showing that he can still play big minutes after rehabbing from two major leg injuries. This is big news for Dub Nation because if Klay regains his form, that takes pressure off his teammates and elevates the squad into major title contention.

But was his performance enough to win Warrior Wonder?

Jordan Poole scored 24 points and added 10 assists. Those ten dimes are a career high and further proof of his development as a quality floor general. He’s going to have an opportunity to keep building momentum and make a difference in the postseason.

Gary Payton II shot 6-of-7 from the field and scored 15 points in 30 minutes off of the bench while grabbing 6 rebounds and 2 steals. His tenacity and heart are definitely going to serve the Dubs well in the playoffs.

Who was your Warrior Wonder in the loss to the Hawks?

