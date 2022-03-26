Preview: Warriors face Wizards in next stop on road trip

The Golden State Warriors are back at it, continuing their East Coast trip with a visit to the Washington Wizards. The Dubs have lost half of their last ten games, most recently a 121-110 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.

But now they’re in D.C. folks. The last time Golden State was in the nation’s capitol for some hoops, they blew a double-digit 4th quarter lead to cap off getting swept for the season series by the Wiz.

My how time flies. At the time both franchises were battling for spots in the play-in tournament; Washington made theirs but the Warriors were eliminated. This season the Wizards are a dismal 31-42 with their star guard (and GSW’s alleged offseason trade target) Bradley Beal out for the season following wrist surgery.

Meanwhile Golden State is holding position with the third best record in the West and trying to calibrate their unhealthy roster ahead of postseason fraught with danger. Their star guard Stephen Curry is potentially out until the playoffs start; fortunately they have two guards left who know how to light up the scoreboard.

Ladies and gentlemen I give you Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Thompson is coming off a season-high 40 minutes in the loss to Atlanta when he poured in 37 points. And Poole can get hotter than fish grease.

Poole is averaging 26 points and 5.7 assists over his last ten games, knocking down 51% of his shots and an ABSURD 48% from beyond the arc. That’s probably the type of production that Dub Nation would have wanted from Beal in a trade, right?

Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards

March 27th, 2022 | 3:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

