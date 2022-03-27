How to watch Warriors at Wizards

The Golden State Warriors will play in their 75th game of the season tonight as they tip-off against the Washington Wizards. The game will be played at 3pm PT in Washington D.C. and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA League Pass.

The Warriors are coming off a 110-121 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The Wizards last played on Friday in a game against the Detroit Pistons which resulted in a 100-97 win for the Wizards. Golden State and Washington played each other once this season on March 14, 2022. The Warriors dominated this game by a score of 126-112.

Friday’s game featured a change to the starting lineup for the Dubs. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga started in place of center Kevon Looney in order to bring more spacing on offense. The strategy paid off early in the game as the Warriors finished the first quarter with 42 points. Overall, the offense was solid considering Steph Curry did not play for the 4th straight game. Klay Thompson finished the game with 37 points on 9 made threes, while Jordan Poole had 24 points and 10 assists for his first career double-double. Unfortunately, the emphasis on offense came at the expense of the team’s defense. Trae Young dismantled Golden State’s pick-and-roll defense to the tune of 33 points and 15 assists, leading Atlanta to the victory.

Up next, the Warriors get a matchup against the Wizards who currently hold the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards are 24th in net rating this season including the 21st offensive rating and the 25th defensive rating. With Washington’s two biggest scoring weapons in Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma listed as out, the Warriors should have no problems outscoring them, even without Curry. Look for the Warriors to start off strong and try to put this first game of a back-to-back away early in order to sneak some rest for tomorrow.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga

Wizards: Tomas Satoransky, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rui Hachimura, Kristaps Porzingis

Regular Season Game #75

Who: Golden State Warriors (48 - 26) at Washington Wizards (31 - 42)

When: 3:00 p.m. PT

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA League Pass (available on fuboTV)