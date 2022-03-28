Preview: #3 seed Warriors take on #2 seed Grizzlies in Memphis

The Golden State Warriors are limping towards the playoffs after losing two straight road games to Eastern Conference opponents. They don’t have Stephen Curry or James Wiseman, but they should get an emotional lift from the return of Andre Iguodala. The 2015 NBA Finals MVP has only played in 26 of Golden State’s 75 games so far with nagging injuries.

But his return is timely as the Dubs face off against the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies, the team they traded Iguodala to back in 2019. He never played a game for them, patiently waiting for an eventual trade to the Miami Heat. Apparently the young Grizz were not particularly pleased with that.

Now the Grizzlies are in the #2 spot in the Western Conference playoff bracket while the Warriors cling to the #3 seed. These two teams are expected to be tough outs once the postseason hits, and both are missing their star guards.

Ja Morant is expected to miss at least two weeks with knee injury, via @ShamsCharania.



Get back quick, Ja. pic.twitter.com/nB0chNVe6r — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 24, 2022

OK. This is getting crazy. Memphis just beat Milwaukee by 25 without Ja Morant. And yes Giannis and Middleton both played. The Grizzlies are 17-2 and blowing people out when they are missing one of the NBA’s best players. I’ve never seen anything like this. — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) March 27, 2022

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

March 28th, 2022 | 5:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV | Listen: 95.7 The Game

