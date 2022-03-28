 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Preview: #3 seed Warriors take on #2 seed Grizzlies in Memphis

No Steph and no Ja, but this game should have plenty of action.

By Daniel Hardee
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are limping towards the playoffs after losing two straight road games to Eastern Conference opponents. They don’t have Stephen Curry or James Wiseman, but they should get an emotional lift from the return of Andre Iguodala. The 2015 NBA Finals MVP has only played in 26 of Golden State’s 75 games so far with nagging injuries.

But his return is timely as the Dubs face off against the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies, the team they traded Iguodala to back in 2019. He never played a game for them, patiently waiting for an eventual trade to the Miami Heat. Apparently the young Grizz were not particularly pleased with that.

Now the Grizzlies are in the #2 spot in the Western Conference playoff bracket while the Warriors cling to the #3 seed. These two teams are expected to be tough outs once the postseason hits, and both are missing their star guards.

The Dubs are +400 on the moneyline per DraftKings.

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

March 28th, 2022 | 5:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Poll

Who ya got, Warriors or Grizzlies?

view results
  • 73%
    Grizzlies are too strong right now and are at home, they will beat GSW
    (74 votes)
  • 26%
    The Warriors step up against good teams, they get the win
    (27 votes)
101 votes total Vote Now

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...