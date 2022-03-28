Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Otto Porter Jr. will rest tonight’s game vs. Grizzlies

The already shorthanded Golden State Warriors will be without some of their key players during Monday’s pivotal matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. The team announced that they will be resting Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Otto Porter Jr. for Monday’s game according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. all out tonight in Memphis, as expected. Gary Payton II questionable with right knee soreness. Andre Iguodala is not listed on the injury report. Cleared for his return. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 28, 2022

Resting their veteran players during one night of a back-to-back has been the trend for the Warriors this season. This past week has been especially excruciating for Golden State as Monday’s matchup marks 5 road games in 7 days. Despite the playoff seeding ramifications, the extra rest could help them reset after a disappointing 1-3 road trip.

The good news is that this means more minutes for Golden State’s “Young Dubs” who seemingly rise to the occasion every time their veteran players sit out for rest. Hopefully, their high energy and intensity, which the team has been lacking in recent games, acts as the spark that brings the Warriors back on track.