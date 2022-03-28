How to watch Warriors at Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors will finish out their 5-game road trip with a key matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight for their 76th game of the season. The game will be played at 5pm PT in Memphis and can be watched on NBA TV.

The Warriors will play their second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Washington Wizards on Sunday by a score of 115-123. The Grizzlies have won 8 of their last 9 games including a 127-102 victory on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Golden State and Memphis have played each other 3 times this season with Memphis winning two of them. Their last game was played on January 11th, 2022 — a game the Warriors lost by a score of 108-116.

The Warriors are 1-3 on this current road trip after coming out flat during their last game against the Wizards. It was another one of those nights where the team struggled to establish any sort of rhythm, especially on the defensive side where they allowed Washington to shoot 57.1% from the three-point line.

Tonight, the Dubs get a matchup against the 2nd seeded Grizzlies. Over the last 10 games, Memphis holds the 3rd best net rating in the league which includes the number one defensive rating and the 5th best offensive rating. They also lead the league in offensive rebounding percentage over that span led by their front court duo of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams.

Although the Warriors will get some relief with the absence of Ja Morant due to a knee injury, they will be without several key players who will rest tonight’s game:

Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. all out tonight in Memphis, as expected. Gary Payton II questionable with right knee soreness. Andre Iguodala is not listed on the injury report. Cleared for his return. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 28, 2022

Look for the Young Dubs to lead the way in this one and possibly pull off another upset win.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Damien Lee, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

Grizzlies: Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

Regular Season Game #76

Who: Golden State Warriors (48 - 27) at Memphis Grizzlies (52 - 23)

When: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: NBA TV (available on fuboTV)