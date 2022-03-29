 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Andre Iguodala: “We don’t get mad anymore when someone scores on us”

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their win/loss against the Grizzlies on Monday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors end a disastrous 5-game road trip with a big blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 95-123. The game was never any close after the first quarter as the Grizzlies dominated the shorthanded Warriors in all phases of the game. Here’s some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Mike Brown Discusses the Game

Frustrations are mounting for the Warriors, and it showed as head coach Steve Kerr was ejected at the end of the second quarter after arguing with the official. Kerr has stated in previous pressers how he wants the team to play with more physicality and competitiveness to start games. Apart from a few flashes of that sprinkled throughout the night, the Warriors once again came out flat as they were dominated by the Grizzlies.

Here’s Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown who spoke in place of Kerr after the game:

Warriors Players Discuss the Game

With several veterans resting Monday’s game, it was up to the young Dubs to bring home the win. They kept pace in the beginning, but the Warriors’ offense ran out of gas as the Grizzlies outscored them 42-21 in the second quarter creating a 26-point deficit at halftime. They showed a little more fight to start the third, but the final result was never in question as the Warriors went on to lose by 28 points.

Jordan Poole led the team with 25 points for his 14th straight game of at least 20 or more. Meanwhile, rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody had solid games with Kuminga throwing down some nice highlight dunks on his way to scoring 15 points, and Moody chipping in with 18 points on 3-of-7 shooting from three. Andre Iguodala returned after missing 21 games with a back Injury. He scored his first basket on a corner three and even got in a dunk. He finished with a stat line of 6 points, 2 assists, and 3 rebounds in 16 minutes of play.

Here’s what the Warriors players had to say after the game:

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Iguodala who speaks for every old hooper out there after a long basketball session:

*Bonus Quote:

A few players from the Grizzlies had some parting shots following their win against the Dubs:

Recap

The Warriors finish their road trip with 3-straight losses and are now 48-28 on the season. Memphis gains firm control of the 2nd seed as they lead the Warriors by 5 games with 6 games remaining on the season. Golden State holds the 3rd seed but only leads the Dallas Mavericks by 1 game. Up next, the Warriors head back home for a Wednesday matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

