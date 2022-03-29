Andre Iguodala: “We don’t get mad anymore when someone scores on us”

The Golden State Warriors end a disastrous 5-game road trip with a big blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 95-123. The game was never any close after the first quarter as the Grizzlies dominated the shorthanded Warriors in all phases of the game. Here’s some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Mike Brown Discusses the Game

Frustrations are mounting for the Warriors, and it showed as head coach Steve Kerr was ejected at the end of the second quarter after arguing with the official. Kerr has stated in previous pressers how he wants the team to play with more physicality and competitiveness to start games. Apart from a few flashes of that sprinkled throughout the night, the Warriors once again came out flat as they were dominated by the Grizzlies.

Here’s Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown who spoke in place of Kerr after the game:

Mike Brown says Kerr tried to keep the Dubs’ spirits up in the locker room after getting ejected pic.twitter.com/iKye8z9RkW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2022

Warriors Players Discuss the Game

With several veterans resting Monday’s game, it was up to the young Dubs to bring home the win. They kept pace in the beginning, but the Warriors’ offense ran out of gas as the Grizzlies outscored them 42-21 in the second quarter creating a 26-point deficit at halftime. They showed a little more fight to start the third, but the final result was never in question as the Warriors went on to lose by 28 points.

Jordan Poole led the team with 25 points for his 14th straight game of at least 20 or more. Meanwhile, rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody had solid games with Kuminga throwing down some nice highlight dunks on his way to scoring 15 points, and Moody chipping in with 18 points on 3-of-7 shooting from three. Andre Iguodala returned after missing 21 games with a back Injury. He scored his first basket on a corner three and even got in a dunk. He finished with a stat line of 6 points, 2 assists, and 3 rebounds in 16 minutes of play.

Here’s what the Warriors players had to say after the game:

Andre: "We're going to have to use the playoffs to get better, too. It's just the situation" pic.twitter.com/0NV4c0f1NO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2022

Andre: “We don’t get mad anymore when someone scores on us” pic.twitter.com/QzBPuts4re — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2022

Looney speaks on how the Warriors aren't feeling any extra pressure despite their recent struggles pic.twitter.com/G4mSSVlFlC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Iguodala who speaks for every old hooper out there after a long basketball session:

"Can't sit down."



Andre Iguodala is standing, not sitting, for his postgame press conference after his first game back in seven weeks — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) March 29, 2022

*Bonus Quote:

A few players from the Grizzlies had some parting shots following their win against the Dubs:

Dillon Brooks threw shade at Andre Iguodala after the Warriors' loss in Memphis pic.twitter.com/N8Tp9vwhhX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2022

Strength in numbers — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) March 29, 2022

Jaren Jackson Jr. changed his profile pic to De’Anthony Melton dunking on Kevon Looney pic.twitter.com/REb4wnHR0H — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) March 29, 2022

Recap

The Warriors finish their road trip with 3-straight losses and are now 48-28 on the season. Memphis gains firm control of the 2nd seed as they lead the Warriors by 5 games with 6 games remaining on the season. Golden State holds the 3rd seed but only leads the Dallas Mavericks by 1 game. Up next, the Warriors head back home for a Wednesday matchup against the Phoenix Suns.