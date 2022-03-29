How far do you think the Warriors will go?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

It’s been a rather odd season for the Golden State Warriors. They opened the year looking like championship contenders, quickly moved into the realm of championship favorites, and then promptly fell off as the injuries mounted.

After starting the year 26-6, the Dubs have played .500 basketball since late December. And while much of that is due to injuries sustained by Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala, all four of those players remain question marks with the playoffs just three weeks away.

So now I ask you, Dub Nation, with so much in flux ... how far do you think the Warriors go this season? Do you see them hoisting a fourth title trophy of this era? Or perhaps suffering a highly-disappointing first-round loss?

If the season were to end today, the Warriors, who are currently the third seed, would face (and host) the Denver Nuggets in the first round. Barring upsets, they would then be in line to visit the Memphis Grizzlies in the semifinals, and the Phoenix Suns in the Conference Finals, before a showdown with who knows in the NBA Finals.

So how do you see it unfolding?

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.