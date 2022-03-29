Injury report: Everyone available vs. the Suns except Steph Curry and James Wiseman

For the first time since 2019, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala will finally get to share time on the floor together tomorrow night against the Phoenix Suns.

However, there’s still one missing component of that championship-winning core four: Steph Curry, who remains sidelined with a foot injury. That reunion will have to wait a little longer.

Everyone besides James Wiseman and Steph Curry are available for the Warriors tomorrow night vs Suns. First time Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala will be on the floor together since 2019. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 30, 2022

Of course, James Wiseman has already been ruled out for the rest of the season — a blow to the Warriors’ precarious depth at the center position, where a taxed and undersized Kevon Looney and a defensively limited Nemanja Bjelica are the current “true-blue” centers on the roster. Draymond Green will of course be counted on to close games out as the small-ball 5, but fresh off a back injury and clearly still not 100% in terms of conditioning, it remains to be seen whether he can get back to tip-top shape in time for the playoffs.

The Warriors will need everyone they can muster against the Suns, who at 61-14 have been unquestionably the best team in the league during the regular season. They are the only team in the league that is within the top 5 in terms of offense (115.0 ORTG, 2nd) and defense (106.6 DRTG, 2nd), while leading the league in net rating at plus-8.5.

The Warriors currently hold the lead in the season series (2-1). This is an entirely different matchup from the last time around, though — the Suns have been a juggernaut, even without Chris Paul, who was out for a while due to a right thumb avulsion fracture.

Now that Paul is back and Curry is still out — the Suns are 10-4 without Paul, while the Warriors are 3-9 without Curry — the path toward a win tomorrow will be a very steep climb.