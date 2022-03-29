Preview: Warriors face red-hot Suns in Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors have lost three in a row and are clinging to the third seed in the Western Conference. They get a chance to get back in the win column against the team that’s won more games than any other team in basketball this season, the division rival Phoenix Suns.

The Suns have won 61 games, eight of them in a row. The last three victories came over the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves...all probable playoff teams. We shouldn’t be surprised the Western Conference champions are looking good again, but it is phenomenal that they’ve been so successful despite missing floor general Chris Paul during an extended stretch.

With CP3, the @Suns have the best record in the league. Without CP3, the Suns still have best record in the league.



Are they the @NBA title favorites? pic.twitter.com/g6qmjf3wD8 — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) March 21, 2022

The Warriors have given the Suns two losses in the three meetings they’ve met this season, including a Christmas Day stunner.

Let’s see if the Dubs can get a 3-1 season series advantage over the reigning West champs and build some better mojo heading into the postseason.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns

March 29th, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN | Listen: 95.7 The Game