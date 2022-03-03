Preview: Warriors head to Dallas looking to snap losing streak

The Golden State Warriors could use a win. They’ve lost two in a row, most recently getting the smackdown laid on them by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game before that they blew a big lead to the Dallas Mavericks and took a painful loss. After blowing that 19-point advantage, Golden State coach Steve Kerr voiced his concerns:

“We just let our momentum get away from us ... We can’t just say: ‘Oh well, when Draymond (Green) and Andre (Iguodala) get back we will be better,’” Kerr told reporters. ”It doesn’t matter who’s out there. We’ve got to get better executing under pressure and maintaining competence.

Now the Dubs get a chance to exact some revenge with Klay Thompson back in the lineup.

Klay Thompson will return tomorrow, he says: “I’m playing. I didn’t come all the way to Dallas to watch.”



Said he got a massive headache after Thursday’s game and felt sick the last several days. pic.twitter.com/uE33PkwDjB — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2022

Meanwhile the Mavericks have won their last two games, with their last one a big win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Luka Doncic scored 25 points that game and repeatedly lit LeBron James up for the closing buckets.

Luka over Lebron x Father Stretch My Hands pic.twitter.com/5QjXaRsBPj — isaac (@isaacappelt) March 2, 2022

Luka scores on LeBron AGAIN pic.twitter.com/4eHOO9oyOH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 2, 2022

Dallas is currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference while Golden State holds on to a thin margin over the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed. The Warriors have lost two out of the three games they’ve played against Dallas this season.

Golden State Warriors @ Dallas Mavericks

March 3rd, 2022 | 5:30 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game