How to watch Warriors at Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors continue their road trip with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks for their 63rd game of the season. The game will be played at 5:30pm PT in Dallas and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA League Pass.

The Warriors are on a 2-game losing streak after a 114-129 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the other hand, the Mavericks finished their road trip on a 2-game winning streak including Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers which they won by a score of 109-104. Golden State and Dallas last played on February 27th, 2022. The final score was 101-107 in favor of the Mavericks.

Golden State is coming off another disappointing performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Stephen Curry led the team in scoring with 34 points but nobody else could really get anything going. The bigger, more athletic Timberwolves squad led by Karl-Anthony Towns’ 39 points set a physical tone for the game that this current Warriors roster just could not match.

Up next, the Dubs get a rematch against the Mavericks who beat them this past Sunday after the Warriors blew a 20 point lead in the second half. In their last 8 games, the Warriors are 2-6, while the Mavericks are 6-2. In that span, the Mavericks are 6th in net rating and 2nd in the league in true shooting percentage at 60.6%. Dallas is last in the league in pace of play which can be seen in the second half of Sunday’s game where their methodical pace slowed the game down as they picked apart the Warriors defense.

With Klay Thompson expected to be back for tonight’s game, look for the Warriors offense to be more composed down the closing stretch. Curry doesn’t have to carry too much of the offensive load anymore with his fellow splash brother there to provide some scoring relief.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney

Mavericks: Jalen Brunson, Luka Doncic, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell

Regular Season Game #63

Who: Golden State Warriors (43 - 19) at Dallas Mavericks (37 - 25)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: American Airlines Arena, Dallas, Texas

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA League Pass (available on fuboTV)