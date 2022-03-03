Klay Thompson to return vs. Mavs

Klay Thompson is back. Again. After missing the last two games due to an illness, the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter will return to action Thursday night when the Dubs visit the Dallas Mavericks.

Thompson’s absence was felt in the two games he missed, which resulted in a pair of losses. He was especially missed during Sunday’s game, which was also against the Mavericks. In that game the Warriors built a 21-point third quarter lead, before forgetting how to put the ball in the basket, which opened the door for a furious Dallas comeback. A few of those timely Klay fourth-quarter threes would have gone a huge way towards the Dubs not blowing the lead.

A five-time All-Star, Thompson has played in just 17 games this year after returning in January from Achilles and ACL injuries. He’s averaging 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in 25.2 minutes, and shooting 38.5% from three-point range. He was starting to find some rhythm prior to the illness, so hopefully he can pick up where he left off, especially with the team’s offense struggling so much.

In addition to Thompson’s return, fellow shooting guards Moses Moody and Damion Lee have been cleared to play, after both were listed on the injury report.

Klay Thompson, Moses Moody and Damion Lee are all available tonight for the Warriors in Dallas. All three had injury designations. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 3, 2022

The Warriors play the Mavericks at 5:30 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area.