How to watch Warriors vs. Suns

The Golden State Warriors will play their 77th game of the season as they tip-off against the Phoenix Suns tonight. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN.

The Warriors concluded their 5-game road trip with a 95-123 blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Suns extended their win streak to 8-games after beating the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 114-104. Golden State is 2-1 against Phoenix this season with their latest matchup occurring on Christmas Day of last year – a high-point in the season for the Warriors as they won the game by a score of 107-106.

The Dubs would love to forget their game against the Grizzlies on Monday. Despite Memphis being without their 2 stars in Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., they dominated the shorthanded Warriors team in all phases of the game. Frustrations on the Golden State bench reached a tipping point at the end of the second quarter when head coach Steve Kerr was ejected for arguing with the official. The team showed a little more fight in the second half, but the game was never close.

Golden State moves on to play the league’s number one team in the Suns. Phoenix ranks 1st in net rating, and 2nd in both offensive and defensive rating. The Suns are the best team in the league and the return of All-Star point guard Chris Paul to their starting lineup further solidifies it. The Warriors will have their hands full, but look for the team to show some pride for a matchup that could be a preview for the postseason.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Regular Season Game #77

Who: Golden State Warriors (48 - 28) vs. Phoenix Suns (61 - 14)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN (available on fuboTV)