NBA Hall of Fame selects Warrior legend Tim Hardaway for induction

The Golden State Warriors’ franchise is focused on making some noise this postseason, but they can celebrate some great news about a legendary former player. Tim Hardaway, a five-time All Star and five-time All NBA point guard, has been selected to join the NBA Hall of Fame.

This is a long time coming for Warriors fans who watched their team draft Hardaway in the 14th spot of the 1989 draft. He made the All-NBA rookie team in 1990 and went on to become a fan favorite with his relentless attitude and tremendous skill. He was the driving force behind the success of Run TMC alongside Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin.

Sources: Warriors legend Tim Hardaway - the catalyst during the brief Run-TMC era - will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Richly deserving. Joins teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) March 31, 2022

Hardaway is third all time on Golden State’s assist leaderboard (3926), fourth in 3PM (602), and fifth in steals (821). My first Warriors related memory was shouting “TIMMMMY” a billion times at a Warriors game in Oakland back in the early 90’s as Hardaway ran wild. His killer crossover aka the “UTEP 2 Step” could rip an opponent’s ankles out of their shoes.

In honor of Tim Hardaway getting inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, here’s one of his most iconic games as a member of @UTEPMBB: the 1989 NCAA Tournament win over LSU when he scored 31 points. pic.twitter.com/kWyIWP2Avt — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 31, 2022

Hardaway was also one of those famous Warriors who went on to have big years with other franchises. Everytime he balled out for the Miami Heat, it had to send a pang of sadness throughout the Dubs.

But today’s a day to celebrate a great Warrior finally getting the highest honor in basketball.