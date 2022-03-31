Coach Steve Kerr speaks on Klay Thompson’s process

Klay Thompson is the younger Splash Bro and one of the most dangerous scorers in the history of the NBA. There’s a reason he holds the records for most points in a quarter (37) and most three-pointers in an a game (14).

He’s also recovering from an ACL and an Achilles injury, two of the most devastating blows an athlete can suffer. He’s currently averaging 18.9 points per game on 41% shooting (36% from beyond the arc) and is fresh off of a 5-of-21 shooting performance against the Phoenix Suns’ elite defense.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr mentioned Klay’s “forcing the issue” a couple times, including March 3rd:

It was a rough night for Klay.



Kerr: "It's because he's forcing the issue" pic.twitter.com/L9pO7ctAXs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 4, 2022

And again when he was asked on the Damon and Ratto radio show on 95.7 The Game about Klay’s rough shooting against Phoenix:

Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s struggles ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/d3gRfsA6Bf — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 1, 2022

This is a new team. We had a structure and an order and a bunch of passers. That team had been together for years and had continuity; it was perfect for Klay. He’s returned to a team that he doesn’t quite recognize. And with so many injuries, particular to Draymond and Andre, there’s not nearly as much organization to this team because we played without a point guard for this season, because our PG’s are Draymond and Andre. You have to look at Klay’s perspective. He’s been out two and a half years, and he’s so competitive and so desperate to succeed and make an impact. And so you asked the question if he’s forcing it, 100%... As this team comes together and guys get healthier the team will settle down... and he’ll be able to settle down and that’s the goal. — Kerr

The Dubs are banking on Klay continuing to find himself as the playoffs approach, because when he’s on, he’s unstoppable, baby!