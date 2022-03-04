Steve Kerr: “We desperately need Draymond”

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 113-122. The Warriors had more fight in the 4th quarter of this one than they did in their previous matchup against Dallas, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback. Here’s some takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr talks about defense

The Warriors defense struggled once again as Luka Doncic torched them for a statline of 41 points, 9 assist, and 10 rebounds. Just like the defensive game plan for Stephen Curry, teams have to double Doncic, getting the ball out of his hands and forcing the rest of the defense to make rotations. This makes Dallas a matchup where Draymond Green’s leadership on defense is really missed. Without Green to direct everyone in place, the Warriors were late on their rotations leaving Dallas’ offense with open threes.

Here’s head coach Steve Kerr on Draymond Green:

Kerr: “We desperately need Draymond” pic.twitter.com/MeJtsWXth0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 4, 2022

Here’s Kerr discussing the game:

Steve Kerr says "We did not start the game the way we needed to start the game." Notes that "You're not gonna win if you give up 122 and 53% shooting. The defense was the main problem." — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) March 4, 2022

Steve Kerr on the offense in the final minutes: "I thought we got a little frantic. We came back and tied the game ... and then just couldn't quite finish the game. We didn't score enough down the stretch." — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) March 4, 2022

Steve Kerr: “We’re going through it right now. We’re going to bounce back. We’re going to be fine.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 4, 2022

Splash Brothers strange shooting night

Although Curry played a solid game, many will talk about his zero shot attempts in the fourth despite playing the entire quarter. Dallas trapped him on every screen forcing him to rely on his open teammates to make plays. Although this was the correct decision to be made and he finished the quarter with 5 assists, Curry says he still needs to find a way to get himself more shots whenever he gets trapped.

Steph on not attempting a shot in the fourth quarter:



“I’ve gotta figure out something different on that front” pic.twitter.com/QJxOP8raAi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 4, 2022

Here’s Kerr on Dallas’ defense on Curry:

Kerr talks about the Mavs' defense on Steph in the fourth quarter pic.twitter.com/JcqhZWp3uh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson struggled in his return after missing two games due to general illness. He finished with 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting from the field and 2-of-8 from the three point line. It was an off-shooting night for Thompson as he had some uncharacteristically bad misses on open shots.

“I gotta make some shots, man. I can’t be airballing and shooting off the side of the backboard. I gotta be better. It’s on me. I did not play well tonight.” — Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/vyGKopg2iH — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 4, 2022

Kerr talks about Thompson’s rough offensive night:

It was a rough night for Klay.



Kerr: "It's because he's forcing the issue" pic.twitter.com/L9pO7ctAXs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 4, 2022

Moses Moody’s 4th quarter

The rookies came up big late in the 4th quarter of this one. Jonathan Kuminga hit a three that sparked a Warriors run, but it was Moses Moody’s clutch shooting that stood out the most. Moody scored 13 points including 3-of-3 from the three point line. He also finished with 2 assists including one after he made a nice read on a drive to find an open Kevon Looney for the dunk.

Here’s Moody on his performance:

Moody says playing crucial minutes in the fourth quarter helps his development pic.twitter.com/jZenBxpEVE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 4, 2022

Here’s Kerr on giving Moody more playing time:

Steve Kerr said Moses Moody will get more rotation opportunities moving forward: “He’s ready” pic.twitter.com/0azs0lc76l — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 4, 2022

Here’s Thompson on Moody:

Klay Thompson on Moses Moody: “Moses is such a hard worker… He’s going to be a great player in this league for a long time.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 4, 2022

Recap

The Warriors have lost 3-games in a row and move to 43-20 on the season. They lead the Memphis Grizzlies by a half game for the second seed in the West and now trail the Phoenix Suns by 7.5 for the top spot. Golden State will continue their road trip with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.