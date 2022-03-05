How to watch Warriors at Lakers

The Golden State Warriors will play their 64th game of the season tonight in a primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. The game will be played at 5:30pm PT in Los Angeles and can be watched on ABC.

The Warriors are on a 3-game losing streak after losing to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday by a score of 113-122. The Lakers are on a 4-game losing streak after their 111-132 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Golden State owns a 2-game winning streak against Los Angeles with their latest game being played on February 12th, 2022 in San Francisco. That game resulted in a 117-115 Warriors victory.

Golden State’s defense was the story of their previous game against Dallas. Offensively, the Dubs were able to keep up with them, but they just couldn’t find ways to get stops on the opposite end. Luka Doncic torched them for a near triple double with 41 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists. Once the Warriors finally decided to trap him, it was the Mavericks’ role players who stepped up and made their open shots, while the Warriors scrambled to make their defensive rotations.

The Dubs move on to play the Lakers who have also had their fair share of struggles recently. LA ranks 24th in net rating in the last 10 games. They have been playing without their former All-Star power forward, Anthony Davis, who has missed their past 4 games with a mid-foot sprain. Meanwhile, the Warriors have also been feeling the effects of missing their defensive ace. Draymond Green has been out since January with a back injury and the team’s defense has not looked the same since.

Because of these injuries, look for offense to be the key in this game. Without the threat of a real big, the Warriors’ lack of size shouldn’t be too much of a problem as both teams rank among the bottom in rebound percentage in their last 10 games. At the end of the day, it all comes down to which superstar shines the brightest, Stephen Curry or Lebron James?

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney

Lakers: Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Dwight Howard

Regular Season Game #64

Who: Golden State Warriors (43 - 20) at Los Angeles Lakers (27 - 35)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)