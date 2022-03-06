Stephen Curry: “If the playoffs started tomorrow, we’d be in trouble”

The free-fall is in full effect for the Golden State Warriors after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, 116-124. The Warriors, once again, failed to sustain a 4th quarter lead as the Lakers — led by LeBron James’ 56 points — came back to hand the Dubs their 4th straight loss. Here’s some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Game Thoughts

The Warriors continue to be plagued by the same problems that have haunted them in recent games. They’re struggling on defense, they’re struggling to get rebounds due to a lack of size and effort, and they have no consistent sources of offense outside of Stephen Curry. Getting Draymond Green back will help solve a lot of these problems with both his on-court ability as well as his penchant for holding people accountable, but until then, this Warriors team isn’t going to play up to its lofty early season standards.

Here’s Curry’s thoughts on the game and the team going forward:

“It’s rough right now. Keeping it plain and simple -- it’s rough.” pic.twitter.com/E38Yx5YH3Q — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 6, 2022

Steph on the four-game skid: “We’re not that team. I’m not gonna let us be that team” pic.twitter.com/8wDi07pSDc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 6, 2022

Here’s head coach Steve Kerr on the state of the team:

“The group has to come together. The group has to decide when are we going to get through this.”



-Steve Kerr says the Warriors are still going through it right now. He says they as a team have to figure it out. @kron4news #dubnation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) March 6, 2022

Here’s Juan Toscano-Anderson’s thoughts on his performance and focusing on the bigger picture:

“It’s very frustrating. I went 3-for-8 today, that’s a joke… I’ll go back in the gym, I’ll get better.”



-Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson on free-throw struggles. As a team the dubs went 9-for-19, 47% at the line tonight. @kron4news #DubNation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) March 6, 2022

JTA says the Warriors’ four-game losing streak “doesn’t take away from our end goal” pic.twitter.com/kPGKcEUUlF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 6, 2022

Klay Thompson continues to struggle

It hasn’t been pretty for Klay Thompson after missing two games due to general illness. He finished the game going 3-of-13 from the field for 7 points in 31 minutes. Being sick has thrown off his rhythm as Thompson was visibly frustrated with his performance throughout the game.

Here’s Kerr on Thompson

Kerr on Klay: “He’s definitely pressing. … He’ll get there.” pic.twitter.com/guGDDuVLZX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 6, 2022

Here’s Curry’s thoughts on Thompson

“We gotta support him. Try to put him in a position to be successful and stick with him because he’s obviously shown how legendary he is when things are clicking, and that’s gonna happen.”



Steph Curry on Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/ayOt32LoQN — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 6, 2022

Update for next game

The Warriors’ next game is on Monday against the Denver Nuggets. This game was initially scheduled for December 30th, 2021, but a COVID-19 outbreak in the Nuggets locker room caused the league to postpone the game. The timing of the rescheduled game couldn’t be any worse as the Warriors would have to travel to Denver, then come back home for a back-to-back on Tuesday before flying to Denver again for a game on Thursday.

Because of this Kerr has decided that several players on the team will not be traveling to Denver:

Steph, Klay and Wiggins aren’t traveling to Denver for Monday’s game.



Kerr explains why ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/UyvIZW2sOQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 6, 2022

Recap

With this loss, the Warriors are now 43-21 with 18 games left in the season. The Memphis Grizzlies won their game on Saturday moving Golden State down to 3rd in the Western Conference standings. The Warriors will now look to bounce back with their final game of this road trip against the Denver Nuggets on Monday.