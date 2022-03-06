 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Preview: Warriors visit Nuggets in a rescheduled game

The Warriors’ big stars won’t make the trip.

By Daniel Hardee
/ new
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are mired in a four game losing streak as they wait for their injured bigs Draymond Green and James Wiseman to return. Adding insult to injury, they are flying out to Denver to face the Nuggets in a makeup game rescheduled from earlier in the season when the Nuggs didn’t have eight players to put out on the floor.

Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr wasn’t a happy camper when the news was first broached about the new game, per Mercury News:

“It’s a lot tougher for us than for Denver, obviously,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Monday, after the league announced the rescheduled date. “They don’t have to go anywhere and we have to make a special trip there. Not ideal, but it is what it is. A lot of teams are having to make concessions and doing different thing just to keep the league moving while we go through this. So that’s what we’ll do.”

Well now that day is here, and Kerr reiterated his displeasure recently:

Nuggets head coach Mike Malone responded with an observation of his own about the rescheduled game, effectively claiming that the Warriors aren’t the only ones being affected by playing basketball during the age of Covid:

Wellp this should give Jordan Poole and the rest of the youngsters on Golden State’s squad like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody some extended run.

Poll

Who ya got, Nuggets or Warriors in the rescheduled game?

view results
  • 0%
    Nuggets are too hard to beat in Denver
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Warriors will steal a W in the Mile High City
    (1 vote)
1 vote total Vote Now

Golden State Warriors @ Denver Nuggets

March 7th, 2022 | 6:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...