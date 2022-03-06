Preview: Warriors visit Nuggets in a rescheduled game

The Golden State Warriors are mired in a four game losing streak as they wait for their injured bigs Draymond Green and James Wiseman to return. Adding insult to injury, they are flying out to Denver to face the Nuggets in a makeup game rescheduled from earlier in the season when the Nuggs didn’t have eight players to put out on the floor.

Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr wasn’t a happy camper when the news was first broached about the new game, per Mercury News:

“It’s a lot tougher for us than for Denver, obviously,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Monday, after the league announced the rescheduled date. “They don’t have to go anywhere and we have to make a special trip there. Not ideal, but it is what it is. A lot of teams are having to make concessions and doing different thing just to keep the league moving while we go through this. So that’s what we’ll do.”

Well now that day is here, and Kerr reiterated his displeasure recently:

Steve Kerr with a clear message to the League that he didn’t the appreciate how they handled the makeup game against Denver.



Says he won’t even send any of his high minute guys to Denver to play. pic.twitter.com/7GHsbrAS7V — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 6, 2022

The Warriors aren't bringing Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins to Denver. Steve Kerr: "The decision was pretty easy." This is the rescheduled game from earlier in the season. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 6, 2022

Nuggets head coach Mike Malone responded with an observation of his own about the rescheduled game, effectively claiming that the Warriors aren’t the only ones being affected by playing basketball during the age of Covid:

Michael Malone: "Certain teams think that when games are rescheduled it only affects one team. It affects a lot of teams. We're in the middle of 4 in 5. The last part of that 4 in 5 is the most dreaded back to back in the NBA. At Sacramento then home to play Golden State." (1/2) — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) March 7, 2022

Thing is, if anyone should be upset about it, it should be the Nuggets. They’re the ones who are going to be on the 2nd night of a back-to-back. https://t.co/kIMppYp9ME — Dalton Trigg (@dalton_trigg) March 6, 2022

Wellp this should give Jordan Poole and the rest of the youngsters on Golden State’s squad like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody some extended run.

Poll Who ya got, Nuggets or Warriors in the rescheduled game? Nuggets are too hard to beat in Denver

Warriors will steal a W in the Mile High City vote view results 0% Nuggets are too hard to beat in Denver (0 votes)

100% Warriors will steal a W in the Mile High City (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now

March 7th, 2022 | 6:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game