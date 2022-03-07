How to watch Warriors at Nuggets

The 65th game of the season is about to tip-off as the Golden State Warriors play against the Denver Nuggets in Denver tonight. The game will be played at 6pm PT and can be watched on NBA TV and NBA League Pass.

The Warriors are coming off their 4th straight loss after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday by a score of 116-124. The Nuggets played on Sunday night in a 138-130 overtime victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. Golden State and Denver played each other twice this season and most recently on February 16th, 2022. The game resulted in a buzzer beating three from Monte Morris that beat the Warriors, 117-116.

Golden State is coming off a disappointing loss to the Lakers. They held a lead going into the 4th quarter that they failed to hold onto in a sight that’s become too familiar to Dubs’ fans. The defense has been a major issue as they allowed Lakers’ superstar LeBron James anything he wanted to the tune of 56 points.

Tonight, the Warriors take on a Nuggets team led by last year’s MVP, Nikola Jokic. This game was originally supposed to be played in late December; however, a COVID-19 outbreak in the Nuggets locker room caused the league to postpone it. Golden State received the short end of the stick as they are now forced to travel to Denver, then return home for back-to-back games before departing for Denver again for a game on Thursday. Because of this, they will be without their full usual starters on Monday as Steve Kerr opted to keep his high minutes players at home.

Steph, Klay and Wiggins aren’t traveling to Denver for Monday’s game.



Kerr explains why ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/UyvIZW2sOQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 6, 2022

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Damien Lee, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

*9 players on the Warriors injury report with 7 already listed as out

Nuggets: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Regular Season Game #65

Who: Golden State Warriors (43 - 21) at Denver Nuggets (38 - 26)

When: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: NBA TV and NBA League Pass (available on fuboTV)