Warriors missing nearly everyone vs. Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors have a rough start to the week: they visit the Denver Nuggets on Monday night in a rescheduled game, then fly home immediately to host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

That’s difficult. But it’s going to be even more difficult than that, because the Dubs will be missing almost all of their top players against Denver.

In addition to Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and James Wiseman, who remain out with injuries, the Warriors are sending Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Gary Payton II straight to San Francisco to rest up for the Clippers game.

And on top of that, Otto Porter Jr. and Juan Toscano-Anderson are both questionable to play in Denver due to sickness.

New additions to the injury report: JTA and Otto are questionable with general illness. https://t.co/rt1mz6CmdK — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) March 7, 2022

If Porter and JTA miss the gam, here will be the complete list of Warriors available: Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, Damion Lee, Nemanja Bjelica, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Chris Chiozza, and Quinndary Weatherspoon.

That’s a pair of two-way contracts, a pair of rookies, a pair of players currently out of the rotation, and a pair of core players. It’s also the league minimum number of players that need to suit for any given game, which is funny when you remember that this game is only happening now because Denver couldn’t field that minimum when it was originally scheduled a few months ago.

Here’s hoping the Warriors can do to the Nuggets what the did to the San Antonio Spurs in early February when everyone was resting. That was fun.