Preview: Warriors meet Clippers on second night of a back-to-back

How unfortunate. The Golden State Warriors have lost five games in a row after taking a tough road defeat to the Denver Nuggets last night. The Dubs didn’t play Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, or Andrew Wiggins in that make-up game from a rescheduled contest, while Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and James Wiseman missed due to injury.

But they’ll have a quick turnaround and another opportunity to get back in the win column when they go home to face the Los Angeles Clippers. The Warriors have won two outta three of their matchups so far, but the 8th seeded Clips are no joke. L.A. has won 7 out of their last 10, although their last contest was a loss to the New York Knicks.

The Clippers are an example of what usually happens to teams that lose two All-Stars. Kawhi Leonard has missed the entire season with knee rehab, and Paul George has been sidelined since late December with an elbow injury. They’re scrapping for a spot in the playoffs, holding out hope that their big guns can return in time for a miraculous playoff run.

The Warriors are also wracked with injuries and waiting for Green to come back and Thompson to regain the form he lost after two seasons on the shelf. The difference is they have a top-3 record in the NBA and have a great opportunity to get a first round playoff series at home.

They can keep working on that goal when they welcome the Clippers to Chase Center, where the Dubs have an elite 26-7 record on their homefloor.

Draymond Green's targeted return is four games away with 14 games left in the Warriors' season. https://t.co/zON3j6ncgR — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 8, 2022

And if you’re a betting person, here’s a heads up: the home team is favored in this one by 6.5 points.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers

March 8th, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game

