Steve Kerr calls Monday’s game ‘good experience’ for the Warriors young players

Before the game even started, many expected the Golden State Warriors to lose Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, and well, they did exactly that losing by a score of 124-131. However, despite only having half their roster available, the team fought hard and kept it competitive, getting the game within 4 points with less than a minute left until the Nuggets finally put the game away. Here’s some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr on the game

Head coach Steve Kerr didn’t have much depth on his roster to work with tonight. With 3 games in 4 nights, the coaching staff opted to keep most of their players out until Tuesday’s game in San Francisco. Despite this, Kerr got the team to play competitively while almost pulling away with the upset.

Here’s Kerr’s thoughts on the game:

Steve Kerr: "I loved the effort. Really good experience for our young guys.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 8, 2022

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr says if the team as a whole brings the same energy the young guns brought tonight the rest of the season - they’ll be just fine. #dubnation @kron4news — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) March 8, 2022

After going winless on the roadtrip, and losing nine of 11, Kerr said his players have to “go through the fire to build the armor.” Said it’s no fun going through it, but he was pleased with how his shorthanded squad competed and gave themselves a chance to win. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) March 8, 2022

Draymond Green update

One storyline going into Monday’s game was an update from Draymond Green who said on a podcast that he expects to return next week on March 14th. This is big if it happens as his presence will be a huge boost for the team’s defense and overall energy level.

Kerr talks about Green here:

"I haven't listened to Draymond's podcast yet"



Kerr responds to Dray saying he's targeting March 14 for a return pic.twitter.com/KYJn2N1ljg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2022

Kerr on Draymond's eventual return: "He's going to fix a lot of things, but he can't fix everything" pic.twitter.com/Dvvoj6afrQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2022

Poole and Moody shine

With most of the starters out, the Warriors needed some scoring punch and they got that Monday night from Jordan Poole and Moses Moody. Poole led the team with 32 points making 8-of-12 from the three-point line in 34 minutes. Meanwhile, Moody chipped in 30 points with 22 of them being scored before the second half.

Here’s Kerr on Poole and Moody:

Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole's mindset and the ebbs and flows of his season: pic.twitter.com/lcAKJ4NmeE — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 8, 2022

Kerr calls Moody a franchise "cornerstone" for years to come pic.twitter.com/QZ9sdCCvXY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2022

Here’s Moody on his performance:

Moses Moody preaches patience after his career night. 30 points for the rook: pic.twitter.com/6DV4ZE4RTC — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 8, 2022

Here’s Poole on Moody:

Poole says Moody was "fantastic" tonight pic.twitter.com/0yIOppT6T9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Steve Kerr. Despite this being a moral victory for the Warriors young players, the team still lost and finishes this road trip without a win. Kerr lets everyone know how he feels here:

Kerr's biggest takeaway from the road trip?



"We went 0-4 and losing sucks" pic.twitter.com/cHypxcwWWN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2022

*Bonus Quote

The bonus quote isn’t really a quote but still a wholesome moment for the Warriors PR team. Before the game, a little girl in Denver had her heart set on seeing Stephen Curry play for her birthday. Unfortunately, Curry didn’t travel to Denver for Monday’s game, but the team made sure that the young fan got tickets for Thursday’s rematch between the Warriors and Nuggets.

Got some good news to share. It was this little girl’s birthday when the initial game was postponed. Then she came tonight hoping to see Steph. The Warriors are hooking her family up with four tickets to Thursday’s Warriors-Nuggets game in Denver. Well done, @DoubleR_PR. https://t.co/jflatJWMCU — Mike Singer (@msinger) March 8, 2022

Recap

The Warriors have now lost 5 games in a row and are 43-22 on the season. They are back to being the third seed, trailing the Memphis Grizzlies by a half game while leading the Utah Jazz by 2.5 games. Up next, Golden State returns home for the second night of a back-to-back in a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.