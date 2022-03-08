How to watch Warriors vs Clippers

For their 66th game of the season, the Golden State Warriors will play against the Los Angeles Clippers in a nationally televised matchup. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors will be playing the second night of a back-to-back which is less problematic than usual considering most of their roster was not active during last night’s 124-131 loss against the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Clippers last played on Sunday against the New York Knicks – a game which resulted in a 93-116 loss. Golden State and Los Angeles have played each other 3 times this season with the Warriors losing the latest matchup on February 14th, 2022, by a score of 104-119.

The Dubs are coming off a game against Denver that had the odds against them as soon as it was rescheduled from its original date. The Warriors played without 8 players yet still managed to keep the game competitive until the very end. Unfortunately for Warriors fans, Nikola Jokic showed the world why he is being considered for his second straight MVP as he dominated the Dubs with a triple double of 32 points on 12-17 shooting from the field, 15 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Golden State moves on to play the Clippers who currently hold the 8th seed in the West. LA is 7-3 in their last 10 games and ranks 10th in net rating including 3rd in defensive rating. Despite injuries to their superstar players, the Clippers are a well-coached team that plays hard especially on the defensive side of the ball. Last time out, they beat the Warriors by sending double teams at Stephen Curry to force the ball out of his hands. The Warriors have seen this strategy plenty of times but let’s see if they make the adjustments necessary to counter it.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney

Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Regular Season Game #66

Who: Golden State Warriors (43 - 21) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (34 - 32)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)