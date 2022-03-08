What seed will the Warriors end up with?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

For a long time, the Golden State Warriors had the top seed in the Western Conference. Then they eventually ceded that position to the Phoenix Suns, and spent a lot of time chasing the defending champions of the West.

But eventually Phoenix started to drift further and further out of sight, and as the Warriors began to lose game after game they found themselves looking behind them at a rapidly-approaching Memphis Grizzlies squad.

After losing Monday’s game to the Denver Nuggets, the Warriors were officially surpassed by the Grizzlies, and are now holding on to the third seed in the West. Though the top seed is out of question for all but the most optimistic of fans — they’re 8.5 games behind Phoenix — the Dubs sit just 0.5 games behind Memphis. But if they keep sliding, other teams are waiting to pounce: the fourth-seeded Utah Jazz sit just 2.5 games behind Golden State, while the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks are 3 games back, and the sixth-seeded Nuggets sit 4 games behind.

With 17 games left, the Warriors could slide all the way back to the No. 6 seed ... or they could reclaim their spot as the No. 2 seed, which would guarantee them home court advantage until the Western Conference Finals.

So where do you think they end up?

