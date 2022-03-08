 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nothing to see here, just Klay Thompson warming up with Jackie Moon

Probably the best thing you’ll see all season.

By Brady Klopfer
LA Clippers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors may be on their worst skid of the season, but they also just provided their best content of the year.

And it’s not even close.

Klay Thompson was warming up prior to Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, when he was approached on the court by none other than the legendary Jackie Moon. Klay’s reaction is priceless. Jackie’s reaction is priceless. The whole thing is just perfect.

They even got into some drills, with Moon trying to defend Thompson. I probably don’t need to tell you who won that battle.

If you’re at all confused here, Moon is Will Ferrell’s character from the 2008 movie “Semi-Pro.” And a few years ago, Thompson dressed up as Moon when arriving at Oracle Arena for a Halloween game.

New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

Ferrell, who is an avid basketball fan, has been a staple at crypto.com Arena for Los Angeles Lakers games this year, but apparently saw it fit to make a trip to San Francisco to shoot some hoops with two of the league’s most lovable players, as he had some fun with Steph Curry as well.

Everything about this is perfect. Absolutely perfect.

