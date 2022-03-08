The Golden State Warriors may be on their worst skid of the season, but they also just provided their best content of the year.

And it’s not even close.

Klay Thompson was warming up prior to Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, when he was approached on the court by none other than the legendary Jackie Moon. Klay’s reaction is priceless. Jackie’s reaction is priceless. The whole thing is just perfect.

Klay had a priceless reaction when Jackie Moon showed up pic.twitter.com/7rpctBJvzK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

They even got into some drills, with Moon trying to defend Thompson. I probably don’t need to tell you who won that battle.

Jackie Moon tries to guard Klay pic.twitter.com/63plPEZ8x3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

If you’re at all confused here, Moon is Will Ferrell’s character from the 2008 movie “Semi-Pro.” And a few years ago, Thompson dressed up as Moon when arriving at Oracle Arena for a Halloween game.

Ferrell, who is an avid basketball fan, has been a staple at crypto.com Arena for Los Angeles Lakers games this year, but apparently saw it fit to make a trip to San Francisco to shoot some hoops with two of the league’s most lovable players, as he had some fun with Steph Curry as well.

There's a new Splash Bro in town.



JACKIE. MOON. pic.twitter.com/sbZBs7n1YK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Steph's pregame trick shots, featuring Jackie Moon pic.twitter.com/hSwnyITc0M — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Everything about this is perfect. Absolutely perfect.