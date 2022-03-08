Steph Curry is the Warriors all-time steals leader

When we think of Steph Curry’s accomplishments and impact, and the records he’s set on the basketball court, we almost always thinking of shooting. And after we’ve thought of shooting, we think of scoring in general, winning championships, dishing the rock, and taking home multiple MVP trophies.

But it’s time to remember Curry for something else: steals.

In the first half of the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Curry grabbed the 1,361st steal of his career. And with that he passed Chris Mullin to become the Warriors all-time leader in steals.

Another milestone in the books



Stephen has passed Chris Mullin for most steals in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/DmrHkZImWC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 9, 2022

Now that is pretty cool.

And Steph apparently thought so too!

Steph was hyped to notch another franchise record pic.twitter.com/ljSm35oMy7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

And here’s the play where it happened:

Steph is now the Warriors' all-time leader in steals



Here's the record-breaking play ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/15LkBLys8d — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Curry’s record is going to be safe for a very long time. Mullin has been retired for many years now, so obviously can’t regain his title, and the third player on the all-time list — Draymond Green — is more than 400 steals behind Curry.

Just another page in a very long book of records and accomplishments for the chef. You love to see it.