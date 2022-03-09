 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steph Curry picks up his Splash Brother during slump: “You’re Klay Thompson, don’t ever forget that”

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their win against the Clippers on Tuesday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors finally got a win after beating the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 112-97. The Warriors were solid on both ends of the floor, and it was just the type of game that the team needed to boost their morale after a 5-game losing streak. Here’s some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Players’ thoughts on the game

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had an off-night shooting as they combined to go 3-of-15 from the three-point line. Despite the inefficient shooting from the Splash Brothers, the Warriors were able to get by with the help of their young players. Moses Moody continues to show off a skillset that is mature beyond most players his age. Jonathan Kuminga led the team with 21 points, while Jordan Poole displayed his diverse offensive arsenal which included some athletic finishes at the basket late in the third quarter.

Here’s Curry talking about Thompson as well as how he feels going back to his old minutes rotation:

Here’s Thompson talking about the team’s losing streak, Draymond Green, and the progress in his minutes per game:

Here’s Andrew Wiggins talking about the team finding its rhythm defensively again:

Here’s Poole’s thoughts on the game:

Steve Kerr’s thoughts on the game

The Warriors have been in a slump over the past couple of weeks, but Tuesday’s win goes a long way to stopping it. Head coach Steve Kerr has said many times during his postgame pressers that his team will find its way back to its championship contending form. Despite team morale being at a season low, he consistently praised his players and used new, and sometimes creative, ways to motivate them.

Here’s Kerr talking up Poole’s overall game:

Here’s Kerr praising Thompson’s defense and his thoughts on a three-guard lineup of Curry, Thompson, and Poole:

Here’s Kerr explaining how he got comedian Will Ferrell to reprise his role as Jackie Moon from the movie Semi-Pro and why he felt it was important for the team:

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Thompson who details why having Jackie Moon at shoot around meant so much to him:

Recap

The Warriors got back on track with a win and move on to 44-22 on the season. However, the Memphis Grizzlies also won on Tuesday, so the Dubs still trail them by half a game for the 2nd seed in the West. Up next, Golden State will go on the road to play the Denver Nuggets for the second time this week on Thursday night.

