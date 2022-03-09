The Golden State Warriors finally got a win after beating the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 112-97. The Warriors were solid on both ends of the floor, and it was just the type of game that the team needed to boost their morale after a 5-game losing streak. Here’s some of the highlights from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Players’ thoughts on the game

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had an off-night shooting as they combined to go 3-of-15 from the three-point line. Despite the inefficient shooting from the Splash Brothers, the Warriors were able to get by with the help of their young players. Moses Moody continues to show off a skillset that is mature beyond most players his age. Jonathan Kuminga led the team with 21 points, while Jordan Poole displayed his diverse offensive arsenal which included some athletic finishes at the basket late in the third quarter.

Here’s Curry talking about Thompson as well as how he feels going back to his old minutes rotation:

Steph’s message to his Splash Bro: “You’re Klay Thompson. Don’t ever forget that" pic.twitter.com/4tkhlJywUI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Steph Curry on the conversation about going back to his old rotation pattern:



“Coach texted me when I was on the bus on the way to a game and said, ‘Hey, I think we should go back to the old rotation,’ and I said, ‘Yesssir.’” pic.twitter.com/io8Gl5ULgc — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 9, 2022

Here’s Thompson talking about the team’s losing streak, Draymond Green, and the progress in his minutes per game:

"I haven't played with Draymond in three years. It's like my brother, I miss him out there on the court."@KlayThompson joined the TNT Tuesday crew to talk the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/BTWHnxEQuJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 9, 2022

When Klay realized he played 34 minutes tonight >>>>> pic.twitter.com/Pq2shMBVS8 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 9, 2022

Here’s Andrew Wiggins talking about the team finding its rhythm defensively again:

Wiggins says the Dubs are “finding it again” on defense



Here’s Poole’s thoughts on the game:

Jordan Poole on getting minutes with both Steph & Klay on the floor. Elaborates on how he operates which each guy. This is a lineup Steve has mentioned he was to see more of as the postseason approaches. pic.twitter.com/PIygUkByfC — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 9, 2022

Jordan Poole on what's helped him get into a good flow: “Being aggressive. Playing my game.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 9, 2022

Steve Kerr’s thoughts on the game

The Warriors have been in a slump over the past couple of weeks, but Tuesday’s win goes a long way to stopping it. Head coach Steve Kerr has said many times during his postgame pressers that his team will find its way back to its championship contending form. Despite team morale being at a season low, he consistently praised his players and used new, and sometimes creative, ways to motivate them.

Here’s Kerr talking up Poole’s overall game:

Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole, who has at least 20 points in each of his past four games: "I think his ceiling is even higher than the way he's playing right now. ... We just have to keep pushing him." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 9, 2022

Here’s Kerr praising Thompson’s defense and his thoughts on a three-guard lineup of Curry, Thompson, and Poole:

Steve Kerr says Klay has asked to defend the best perimeter player on the opposing team. pic.twitter.com/brRyaHTZYt — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 9, 2022

“I did like the Jordan-Steph-Klay combination. There’s a lot of evidence those guys play well together.”



-Head Coach Steve Kerr on how Jordan Poole, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson played together tonight. @kron4news #DubNation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) March 9, 2022

Here’s Kerr explaining how he got comedian Will Ferrell to reprise his role as Jackie Moon from the movie Semi-Pro and why he felt it was important for the team:

Will Ferrell sent Kerr an email a while ago, and the Dubs' coach didn't believe it was him pic.twitter.com/0DExRADSla — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Thompson who details why having Jackie Moon at shoot around meant so much to him:

"Through my rehab I would watch 'Semi-Pro' when I had a dark day, and that movie would always keep me in a good light."@KlayThompson on Jackie Moon pulling up for warmups. pic.twitter.com/3YgNRpHelw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 9, 2022

Klay on warming up with Jackie Moon: "Dreams do come true" pic.twitter.com/ufsNVtqlmW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Recap

The Warriors got back on track with a win and move on to 44-22 on the season. However, the Memphis Grizzlies also won on Tuesday, so the Dubs still trail them by half a game for the 2nd seed in the West. Up next, Golden State will go on the road to play the Denver Nuggets for the second time this week on Thursday night.