Preview: Warriors head to Denver (again) to face Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are making something of a habit out of besting the shorthanded Golden State Warriors. Which is something of a trip since the Nuggets themselves are shorthanded without star guard Jamal Murray, who has been out of action since injuring his knee last season against these very same Warriors.

Denver has defeated Golden State three straight times this season, most recently Monday when the two squads played a rescheduled game. Neither coach seemed particularly enamored with having to make it up at that juncture, but that didn’t keep Coach Steve Kerr from making it interesting by sitting his Splash Bros and All-Star Andrew Wiggins. He activated his younger players, with Moses Moody and Jordan Poole putting up highlight reel worthy performances.

Moses Moody is on



The rook already has 22 points in the first half for the Warriors against the Nuggets.



@warriorspic.twitter.com/iIPDhcPKJ5 — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) March 8, 2022

Meanwhile the Nuggets are still very much in the thick of the playoff race in large part due to the monstrous contributions of their giant center Nikola Jokic. The 6-foot-11 MVP continues to rumble through the opposition, averaging 25.9 PPG, 13.8 REB, and 8.1 assists lol. He’s DESTROYING OPPONENTS.

How the heck do you defend this man lol pic.twitter.com/BmqqFwtzAY — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) March 10, 2022

Kerr, while he doesn’t have a vote, says Nikola Jokic should win MVP again this season.



“He was spectacular tonight. Makes all of his teammates better, he makes defense so difficult and he’s playing the game at such an easy pace.” — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) March 8, 2022

When I see plays like this I realize that bigs like David Robinson and Hakeem Olajuwon would have averaged 50 points per game in this league. I also wonder how in the heck the Dubs can defend this guy without injured defensive dynamo Draymond Green patrolling the paint.

Then again, will the Nuggets be able to guard Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Poole?

SC30 JP3 pic.twitter.com/LbiOBIq0A1 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 9, 2022

This could be a slugfest folks. They say it’s hard to beat a four times in a row; at least that’s what I’ll be telling myself as the Nuggets try to sweep the Warriors this regular season. But maybe i’m right considering according to Draft Kings the Dubs are currently -140 on the moneyline.

Golden State Warriors @ Denver Nuggets

March 10th, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game

