SBN Reacts: How far will the Warriors go this postseason?

With 5 games remaining in the regular season, the Golden State Warriors are 48-29 and currently hold the 4th seed in the Western Conference as of April 1st. The Warriors fast start to the season had Dubs fans salivating for the team’s next championship, but injuries, questionable roster construction, and an overall lack of continuity have derailed these title thoughts into something with a little less clarity.

According to the latest SB Nation Reacts survey, 31% of fans believe the Warriors will lose in the second round of the playoffs.

Depending on the final standings, the most likely second round opponents for the Warriors will either be the Phoenix Suns or the Memphis Grizzlies. Each team brings their own unique challenge to the Warriors, so it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

Phoenix is the best team in the league this season. They are 1st in the league in net rating while holding the 2nd best defensive rating and 3rd best offensive rating. The Suns have shown they can carry their regular season success into the postseason after last year’s title run which fell just short of the championship. With that being said, the Warriors played hard in their 4 games against the Suns this season — splitting the series at 2 games apiece.

Meanwhile, Memphis holds the second-best record in the league. The young, up-and-coming Grizzlies are 3rd in overall net rating including 6th in defensive rating and 4th in offensive rating. Memphis’ physical style of play is a tough matchup for Golden State who is 1-3 against the Grizzlies this season. The Warriors’ biggest weakness is the depth and size of their frontcourt. This happens to align with the Grizzlies’ greatest strength as they lead the league in percentage of points scored in the paint and offensive rebounding percentage.

It’s also worth noting that 28% of voters believe the team will either win it all this year or disappoint everyone with a first-round exit. This split in the vote speaks to the dichotomy of the Warriors’ season. At their peak, a healthy and motivated Golden State team is battle-tested for the postseason and capable of beating any team in the league. Other times, they look like they belong in the draft lottery.

But what do you think? How far will the Warriors go this season? Let us know down below.

