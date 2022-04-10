Draymond Green: “I think Jordan Poole is definitely the most improved player in the league”

The Golden State Warriors extend their winning streak to 4 games after beating the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 100-94. Despite a late run by the Spurs that brought the game to within 2 in the 4th quarter, the Warriors were able to close this one out in a game where they led the entire way. Here are the highlights from the Warriors’ postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr Discusses the Game

In his postgame presser, head coach Steve Kerr praised several players. He talked extensively about the growth and maturity of Jordan Poole and specifically mentioned his ability to listen and improve as he adapts to the different roles the team needs of him. Kerr also discussed Jonathan Kuminga’s minutes, and how he made Damien Lee the starter to keep the continuity of his bench lineup. Kerr said he likes the combination of veterans he has in his second unit and that the option to throw in Kuminga will always be there depending on how he is playing.

Here’s what Kerr had to say following the game:

Poole had a rough shooting night, but Kerr praised his guard's "dramatic" improvement this season pic.twitter.com/r0UWZjw8Bj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 10, 2022

Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole wasn't feeling well tonight. — C.J. Holmes ‍♂️ (@CjHolmes22) April 10, 2022

"I have no doubt that JK will make an impact in the playoffs," Steve Kerr said. — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) April 10, 2022

Kerr says Draymond was the best player on the court tonight pic.twitter.com/H2GChIvM1w — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 10, 2022

Warriors Players Discuss the Game

Kerr said that the best player on the floor on Sunday was Draymond Green. He played with energy on both sides of the court — gathering rebounds, playmaking for his teammates, and even made an impact scoring the ball. He finished with a stat-line of 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 8 assists. Green said that this is the best he has felt physically, but he also says that there’s still room to get better as they start to prepare for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Kuminga emphasized the importance of staying ready when it comes to his rotation minutes off the bench. Despite not coming into the game until midway through the 2nd quarter, Kuminga finished the game with 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from the three-point line in 22 minutes of play. He had some foul trouble but knows that the refs will begin to respect him as he gets more experienced.

Here’s what the Warriors players had to say after the game:

Draymond: “I don’t think I’m making [the Warriors] worse anymore” pic.twitter.com/4ELWKeiyI6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 10, 2022

Draymond Green tells our postgame crew his wind is still not all the way back, but his legs and feel have returned. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) April 10, 2022

Draymond Green says he's unsure if Jordan Poole will go back to the second unit when Stephen Curry returns. — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) April 10, 2022

Kuminga chats about the drastic improvements he made across his rookie season pic.twitter.com/RnsV5q62CM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 10, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Draymond Green. One of the consistent themes for the Warriors postgame pressers has been their unselfish praise for their fellow teammates. Here’s Green banging the drum for Jordan Poole to win Most Improved Player of the Year:

Draymond: “I think Jordan Poole is definitely the most improved player in the league” pic.twitter.com/HrMnXza0af — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 10, 2022

Draymond doubles down and details why he'd pick Poole to win the Most Improved Player Award pic.twitter.com/HgJQpXWpDl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 10, 2022

Recap

With this win, the Warriors move on to 52-29 on the season. They own the 3rd seed in the West and can clinch it with one more win or a Dallas Mavericks loss. Golden State finishes their regular season schedule with a road matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.