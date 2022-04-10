Preview: Warriors take on Pelicans in final game to potentially clinch #3 seed

My my my, what a difference a year makes. Last year the Golden State Warriors were missing a Splash Bro in Klay Thompson and desperately seeking to make their way out of the play-in tournament. They failed, but gained some valuable experience for guys like Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

This season, Thompson has returned from his two-and-a-half year absence, and they’re looking to take the #3 seed in the Western Conference. They’re still missing a Splash Bro though: Stephen Curry won’t return from his foot injury until the playoffs. But at least they’re guaranteed home court advantage in the first round of the postseason. Can you believe this is the first time the Dubs are back in the playoffs since 2019 when Kevin Durant left?!

To secure that third seed, Golden State will have to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans, who are entering the play-in tournament this season.

What's on the line for the season's final day



-Warriors finish as #3 seed if they beat the Pelicans OR Mavericks lose to Spurs



-Warriors finish as #4 seed if they lose to Pelicans AND Mavericks beat the Spurs — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 10, 2022

So, the Warriors just have to beat the Pelicans, who will have nothing to play for and are likely to rest all of their top players, to clinch the #3 seed in the West. After the ups and downs of this season, they have to feel good about being in this position. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) April 10, 2022

The Warriors have split the season series with the Pelicans so far, with New Orleans winning their most recent matchup.

This rubber match will give the Bay’s team a golden opportunity to control their playoff destiny, and it’s always nice to end the regular season with a W, amirite?

Poll Who ya got, Warriors or Pelicans? Warriors finishing strong!

Pelicans in a trap game vote view results 92% Warriors finishing strong! (65 votes)

7% Pelicans in a trap game (5 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now

Golden State Warriors @ New Orleans Pelicans

April 10th, 2022 | 6:30 PT

Watch: TNT, NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game