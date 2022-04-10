 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Preview: Warriors take on Pelicans in final game to potentially clinch #3 seed

FINISH STRONG DUBS!

By Daniel Hardee
Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

My my my, what a difference a year makes. Last year the Golden State Warriors were missing a Splash Bro in Klay Thompson and desperately seeking to make their way out of the play-in tournament. They failed, but gained some valuable experience for guys like Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

This season, Thompson has returned from his two-and-a-half year absence, and they’re looking to take the #3 seed in the Western Conference. They’re still missing a Splash Bro though: Stephen Curry won’t return from his foot injury until the playoffs. But at least they’re guaranteed home court advantage in the first round of the postseason. Can you believe this is the first time the Dubs are back in the playoffs since 2019 when Kevin Durant left?!

To secure that third seed, Golden State will have to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans, who are entering the play-in tournament this season.

The Warriors have split the season series with the Pelicans so far, with New Orleans winning their most recent matchup.

This rubber match will give the Bay’s team a golden opportunity to control their playoff destiny, and it’s always nice to end the regular season with a W, amirite?

Golden State Warriors @ New Orleans Pelicans

April 10th, 2022 | 6:30 PT

Watch: TNT, NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

