How to watch Warriors at Pelicans

82 games later, the Golden State Warriors have finally arrived at their last game of the regular season as they tip-off against the New Orleans Pelicans. The game will begin at 6:30pm PT in New Orleans and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors played in the first half of this back-to-back on Saturday when they beat the Spurs by a score of 100-94. The Pelicans are also playing on the second night of a back-to-back after a blowout 141-114 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State is 1-1 against New Orleans this season with their most recent matchup ending in a 101-96 loss on January 6th, 2022.

The Warriors took the lead early against the Spurs and never surrendered it the entire night. The team followed the leadership of Draymond Green, whose energy kept the Warriors steady the entire game. With the Spurs mounting a late comeback, Jordan Poole hit some clutch free throws to ice the game, giving the Warriors their 4th win in a row.

Tonight, Golden State gets a matchup against the Pelicans who are 9th in the Western Conference standings. New Orleans has already clinched their spot in the play-in and will rest many of their players in preparation for their matchup against the Spurs.

For the Warriors, a win here OR a Dallas Mavericks loss clinches the 3rd seed for them and a likely matchup against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs. A loss AND a Mavericks win will give Golden State the 4th seed and a matchup with the Utah Jazz. Look for the Warriors to push for a win here to continue their momentum as they mentally prepare themselves for a long playoff push.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy, Jaxson Hayes, and Willy Hernangomez

Regular Season Game #82

Who: Golden State Warriors (52 - 29) at New Orleans Pelicans (36 - 45)

When: 6:30 p.m. PT

Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)