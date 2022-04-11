Klay Thompson: “I know Dub Nation is ready and we’ll be ready”

The Golden State Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night by a score of 128-107. The Warriors finished the season off strong with a dominating win to clinch the 3rd seed in the Western Conference. Here’s some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr Discusses the Game

In his postgame presser, head coach Steve Kerr emphasized how proud he is of his team for overcoming adversity this season. He gave the example of Klay Thompson who Kerr says struggled to find a rhythm at first but has since overcome that to look like vintage Klay. Kerr also talked about how the team overcame the constant lineup changes due to injuries. He says getting the 3rd best record in the league despite Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green only playing 11 minutes together is a big accomplishment that the team should be proud of accomplishing.

Here’s what Kerr had to say about the game:

Steve Kerr on Klay's performance Sunday night and the fact that the Warriors had the third best record in the NBA despite Steph, Dray, and Klay playing just 11 minutes together: pic.twitter.com/L6uCJQltPx — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) April 11, 2022

Kerr: "Klay looks as good as ever" pic.twitter.com/V1zJSjvVup — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 11, 2022

Poole went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line tonight to secure the NBA lead in FT% over Steph.



“Steph texted him saying, ‘You better not miss’” pic.twitter.com/4anZ7ZZdc9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 11, 2022

Warriors Players Discuss the Game

Thompson was the star of the night as he poetically caps the season with a 41 point game. He shot 7-of-14 from the three-point line in 31 minutes of play. After the game, Klay talked about how grateful he is to be playing at a high level again and how excited he is to be back in the playoffs.

Jordan Poole was the Warriors second leading scorer during Sunday’s game with 22 points. More notably, he went 4-for-4 at the free throw line, while passing teammate Stephen Curry for the league lead in free-throw percentage. Poole credits his mom for putting an emphasis on his free throw shooting, and also shouts out Curry who was pushing him the whole way.

Kevon Looney finished the season playing in all 82 games. He says it is a big accomplishment for him as he can now put his past injury woes behind him. Like the rest of the Warriors players, he let it be known that ending the season on a 5-game winning streak is huge for the team as they head into the postseason with some momentum.

"Is Klay Thompson back?" pic.twitter.com/uuTbpf4dfz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 11, 2022

Klay gave himself a (literal) pat on the back for averaging over 20 PPG this season pic.twitter.com/4kRKbPCD7u — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 11, 2022

To say Klay is excited for the playoffs might be an understatement pic.twitter.com/caIzF84k0i — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 11, 2022

Poole's message to Dubs fans ahead of the postseason ️ pic.twitter.com/8ORweuGkZP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 11, 2022

Poole says he’s going to text Steph after passing him for the NBA lead in free-throw percentage pic.twitter.com/zgsg0dE1zk — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 11, 2022

Poole gave a shoutout to his mom and “big bro” Steph after clinching the NBA free-throw percentage crown pic.twitter.com/27Ih8NZlh4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 11, 2022

Looney reached his goal of playing in all 82 games pic.twitter.com/xd85m34NXY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 11, 2022

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Klay Thompson who wants Dub Nation to be hyped and ready for the Chase Center’s first playoff series.

“I’m back & I’m so ready for next weekend. It’s gonna be a dogfight, but we’re ready.. I know dubnation is ready and we'll be ready."



-Klay Thompson is ready to rally the troops - He says he's so excited for the playoffs & the Warriors have momentum. @kron4news #dubnation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) April 11, 2022

Recap

This win clinches the 3rd seed for the Warriors as they finish the season with a 53-29 record. With the Denver Nuggets losing and the Utah Jazz winning on Sunday night, Utah finishes as the 5th seed and Denver finishes as the 6th seed. This means that the Warriors will host the 6th seeded Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. Up next, the Warriors get a week off as they prepare for their playoff matchup on Saturday.