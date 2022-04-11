 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Klay Thompson: “I know Dub Nation is ready and we’ll be ready”

Postgame Roundup: See what the Warriors had to say following their win against the Pelicans on Sunday night.

By Ricko Mendoza
Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night by a score of 128-107. The Warriors finished the season off strong with a dominating win to clinch the 3rd seed in the Western Conference. Here’s some of the takeaways from the Warriors postgame pressers:

Steve Kerr Discusses the Game

In his postgame presser, head coach Steve Kerr emphasized how proud he is of his team for overcoming adversity this season. He gave the example of Klay Thompson who Kerr says struggled to find a rhythm at first but has since overcome that to look like vintage Klay. Kerr also talked about how the team overcame the constant lineup changes due to injuries. He says getting the 3rd best record in the league despite Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green only playing 11 minutes together is a big accomplishment that the team should be proud of accomplishing.

Here’s what Kerr had to say about the game:

Warriors Players Discuss the Game

Thompson was the star of the night as he poetically caps the season with a 41 point game. He shot 7-of-14 from the three-point line in 31 minutes of play. After the game, Klay talked about how grateful he is to be playing at a high level again and how excited he is to be back in the playoffs.

Jordan Poole was the Warriors second leading scorer during Sunday’s game with 22 points. More notably, he went 4-for-4 at the free throw line, while passing teammate Stephen Curry for the league lead in free-throw percentage. Poole credits his mom for putting an emphasis on his free throw shooting, and also shouts out Curry who was pushing him the whole way.

Kevon Looney finished the season playing in all 82 games. He says it is a big accomplishment for him as he can now put his past injury woes behind him. Like the rest of the Warriors players, he let it be known that ending the season on a 5-game winning streak is huge for the team as they head into the postseason with some momentum.

Quote of the Night

The quote of the night belongs to Klay Thompson who wants Dub Nation to be hyped and ready for the Chase Center’s first playoff series.

Recap

This win clinches the 3rd seed for the Warriors as they finish the season with a 53-29 record. With the Denver Nuggets losing and the Utah Jazz winning on Sunday night, Utah finishes as the 5th seed and Denver finishes as the 6th seed. This means that the Warriors will host the 6th seeded Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. Up next, the Warriors get a week off as they prepare for their playoff matchup on Saturday.

