Warriors vs. Nuggets predictions

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

At long last the regular season is behind us, and the playoffs are about to get underway. There were bumps in the road for the Golden State Warriors, but a 53-win season has to be considered a success.

But the Warriors are playing for more than just regular season success. They’re playing for championships, and the first obstacle in their way is a first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, which begins on Saturday.

The Nuggets won the season series 3-1, but it’s not quite that simple. They won the first game by just three points, despite the Dubs being without Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. They won the second game by a single point, with the Warriors again playing without Green. And they won the third matchup by seven points ... but with the Dubs playing without Green, Thompson, or Steph Curry.

So who do you think wins the series, and how many games does it go?

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.