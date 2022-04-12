Two weeks before the end of the season, the Golden State Warriors announced that Steph Curry was out for the rest of the regular season, and that he’d be evaluated again on April 11th. They’ve evaluated Curry, and like nearly all injury updates for this Warriors season, it’s inconclusive.

Stephen started individual on-court activities last week (shooting, running) and may return to team practices at some point this week.



His eventual return to game action—and the possibility of playing this weekend—is undetermined and will be based on his continued progress. — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 12, 2022

“Undetermined” also described James Wiseman’s timetable for returning from his knee injury, and it ended up meaning “out for the year.” There’s no reason to be that pessimistic about Curry, who started working out by himself on the court last week, but this press release certainly won’t make anyone confident that Curry will suit up for Game One against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. It also speaks to the uncertain nature of foot injuries in the NBA, which seem to be just as likely to sideline a player for five days as five months. Curry is still dealing with a bone bruise and a strained ligament from the unprovoked Marcus Smart assault from four weeks ago, but he is out of his walking boot and moving well laterally during his bench celebrations.

Of course, this could also be some Light Years Ahead disinformation leading into the playoffs. The last time the Warriors met Denver in the playoffs in 2013, future Los Angeles Lakers coach Mark Jackson would spring surprise starting lineups on then-Nuggets coach George Karl, angering him.

I thought Mark had a lot of tricks in that series that were bush- . . . I don’t know. I don’t know what they were. Almost high-schoolish. They were beneath the NBA level. And they might have worked. They might have motivated his young team in a good way. You know, he’d announce a starting lineup and start another guy. C’mon, man. You think we’re not ready for that?

If this really is subterfuge, the uncertainty might force Coach Michael Malone to spend an extra three minutes of practice time on an Andrew Wiggins scouting report (“He might dunk once, but only once” and “He’s not going to shoot a lefty layup” headline the report) if he doesn’t know how many Splash Brothers he’ll be facing. Now, Denver will have no choice to prepare for Curry Flurries and the dangerous Damion Lee-Nemanja Bjelica pick-and-roll action off the bench. We kid, Steve Kerr isn’t going to call a pick-and-roll when a dribble hand-off is available.

Don’t expect another Curry update, but if he isn’t returning to team practice yet, our best guess is that he will not be back for Saturday. The NBA is being just as coy with their playoff schedule as the Warriors are with Steph injury updates, so it’s not clear when the next games will be, but it’s likely that Game Three won’t be until Friday at the earliest. The Warriors will get by with Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson in the backcourt and Andre Iguodala as a backup ball handler, but in news that is sure to crush Dubs fans, Chris Chiozza is NOT eligible for the playoff roster.