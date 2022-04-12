The Golden State Warriors have five off days between their regular season finale this past Sunday, and their postseason opener this coming Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets.

And what better way to spend some days off in April than by taking in a baseball game?

That was apparently the mindset on Tuesday night when Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II were both spotted at the San Francisco Giants home game against the San Diego Padres.

Poole Party at Oracle Park pic.twitter.com/k2BEE1upc8 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 13, 2022

Poole and GPII chose a good day to go to the yard, as the Giants erupted for 10 runs in the first two innings, which was clearly an homage to Poole’s offensive outbursts this season. And both looked pretty happy to be chilling and taking in some baseball.

The two guards likely felt quite at home, as Oracle Park, where the Giants play, is only a few blocks away from Chase Center. And given how well the Giants played with the Dubs in attendance, I’m sure they’ll be inviting the Warriors back for many future games.