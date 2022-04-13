 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steph Curry practiced on Wednesday, could scrimmage Thursday

The Warriors star his hoping to amp up his on-court activities before the Warriors series starts against the Nuggets.

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

It’s still unclear if Steph Curry will be able to play on Saturday when the Golden State Warriors kick off their 2022 playoff run with a series against the Denver Nuggets. But he took a critical step in that direction on Wednesday, when he went through a full practice.

The real test will come on Thursday, when the team goes through a scrimmage. Steve Kerr had previously said that Curry would need to get a scrimmage under his belt if playing on Saturday is realistic, and on Wednesday Kerr expressed optimism that it could happen.

There won’t be a scrimmage on Friday, as the team will want to stay rested ahead of Saturday’s game. So if Curry wants to be available when the playoffs get started, this might be his only chance.

But thankfully the early reports look good. The videos look promising, and so too do the quotes from teammates and coaches.

Fingers crossed. It goes without saying that the Warriors will look significantly different if Curry is on the court come Saturday.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...