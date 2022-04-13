It’s still unclear if Steph Curry will be able to play on Saturday when the Golden State Warriors kick off their 2022 playoff run with a series against the Denver Nuggets. But he took a critical step in that direction on Wednesday, when he went through a full practice.

The real test will come on Thursday, when the team goes through a scrimmage. Steve Kerr had previously said that Curry would need to get a scrimmage under his belt if playing on Saturday is realistic, and on Wednesday Kerr expressed optimism that it could happen.

Stephen Curry practiced fully with the team today. He didn’t scrimmage because the team didn’t scrimmage, but he did all the drills, etc. Kerr said “it’s looking pretty good” that Curry would scrimmage tomorrow. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) April 13, 2022

There won’t be a scrimmage on Friday, as the team will want to stay rested ahead of Saturday’s game. So if Curry wants to be available when the playoffs get started, this might be his only chance.

But thankfully the early reports look good. The videos look promising, and so too do the quotes from teammates and coaches.

Steph Curry testing that foot on the move, side step 3s and his quick torque moves pic.twitter.com/8vJOIrOFnr — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 13, 2022

Andre on Steph at practice: “He’s on the starting group and I'm on the bum unit, so I was just focused on my guys. I really wasn’t paying too much attention” pic.twitter.com/S5YuV4Als3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 14, 2022

Kerr details what Steph’s workload looked like Wednesday as he gears up for tomorrow's scrimmage pic.twitter.com/b23hAaRa5t — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 14, 2022

Fingers crossed. It goes without saying that the Warriors will look significantly different if Curry is on the court come Saturday.