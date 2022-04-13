Full Schedule for Warriors vs. Nuggets Series

The Golden State Warriors released the full schedule for their upcoming first round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets:

The big storyline for the Warriors coming into this series is the health of superstar point guard, Stephen Curry. He suffered a left foot sprain towards the end of the season which forced him to miss the team’s final 12 games.

There was some speculation earlier in the week that Curry may miss the start of the playoffs. Fortunately for the Warriors, Curry practiced fully on Wednesday and is expected to ramp up the intensity as their first game approaches.

Adding to the Warriors luck are the extra days of rest in between Games 2-5. If Curry does return for the first game of the series, the extra rest should help him ease his way as he regains his conditioning and rhythm back to his elite standards. These bonus rest days would also bode well for a team looking to get reacclimated with each other as this will be the first time they have all played together this season.