 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steph Curry scrimmaged and is looking set for a return, but with a minutes restriction

The Warriors superstar looks primed for a return on Saturday, but will be on a minutes restriction.

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors got the news they were hoping for on Thursday: Steph Curry scrimmaged.

The Warriors probably won’t make Curry’s status for Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets a set thing until close to Saturday’s tip time, but a scrimmage on Thursday was what the team needed in order to have him play in the first game of the playoffs. Curry admitted after the scrimmage that there was still pain in his foot from straining a ligament on March 16. But he said that if he’s cleared to play, pushing through the pain won’t be an issue.

He also offered some insight into just how serious the injury was, which makes us that much more grateful that he’s on the verge of returning.

Curry will have been sidelined for exactly a month when Saturday’s game rolls around, so Steve Kerr wasn’t exactly breaking news on Thursday when he revealed that the two-time MVP will be on a minutes restriction upon his return, whether that comes in Game 1 or at a later date. Kerr did confirm that, regardless of the restriction, Curry will be starting.

Curry, showing that it was his foot and not his humor that was injured, had a pretty great response to the minutes restriction news.

While Curry’s status remains a bit up in the air, there were a lot of good reports that came out of practice that should give you optimism. For starters, Curry is enjoying himself a lot more than you would expect if he were feeling pessimistic.

But it wasn’t just Curry’s attitude. His game seems to be there, despite the month-long layoff.

Saturday can’t come soon enough. But hopefully it brings a suited-up Steph Curry when it arrives.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...