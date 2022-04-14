The Golden State Warriors got the news they were hoping for on Thursday: Steph Curry scrimmaged.

The Warriors probably won’t make Curry’s status for Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets a set thing until close to Saturday’s tip time, but a scrimmage on Thursday was what the team needed in order to have him play in the first game of the playoffs. Curry admitted after the scrimmage that there was still pain in his foot from straining a ligament on March 16. But he said that if he’s cleared to play, pushing through the pain won’t be an issue.

Steph Curry said there remains discomfort in his foot, but he doesn’t need to be 100%.



“When you get cleared to play, there’s no time to really worry about that. Are you gonna help the team win? Are you gonna make an impact? If I feel like the answer is yes, I’m ready to play.” pic.twitter.com/15oYSuqLbe — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 14, 2022

He also offered some insight into just how serious the injury was, which makes us that much more grateful that he’s on the verge of returning.

Steph Curry: "This injury, the first 2.5 weeks, I literally couldn't do anything. I had a boot on. ... It's weird how it goes from almost 0% to 75% really quick." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) April 14, 2022

Curry will have been sidelined for exactly a month when Saturday’s game rolls around, so Steve Kerr wasn’t exactly breaking news on Thursday when he revealed that the two-time MVP will be on a minutes restriction upon his return, whether that comes in Game 1 or at a later date. Kerr did confirm that, regardless of the restriction, Curry will be starting.

Steph Curry will be on some sort of a minutes restriction in his return. No exact number yet. Kerr: "He's not playing 30, 35 minutes." He will start though and they'll figure out the pattern from there. pic.twitter.com/hhfHWS7JRz — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 15, 2022

Curry, showing that it was his foot and not his humor that was injured, had a pretty great response to the minutes restriction news.

.@KerithBurke brought up Kerr’s comments to Steph that he’ll be on a minutes restriction if he plays Game 1.



Steph: “Who said that?!" pic.twitter.com/kAWkzSOgfL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 14, 2022

While Curry’s status remains a bit up in the air, there were a lot of good reports that came out of practice that should give you optimism. For starters, Curry is enjoying himself a lot more than you would expect if he were feeling pessimistic.

Steph assesses today's scrimmage: "I've never enjoyed practice so much" pic.twitter.com/LMeNTbwoCz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 14, 2022

But it wasn’t just Curry’s attitude. His game seems to be there, despite the month-long layoff.

Klay: "Steph looked like himself" in today's scrimmage pic.twitter.com/LwQVkZJdVf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 14, 2022

Saturday can’t come soon enough. But hopefully it brings a suited-up Steph Curry when it arrives.