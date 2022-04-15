Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Golden State Warriors are just one day away from their first playoff series since the 2019 NBA Finals. When Saturday night comes around, the Dubs will face off against the Denver Nuggets, the sixth seed, in the first game of a seven-game series.

There are a lot of questions surrounding this series, most of which are some variation of, “Is Steph Curry good to go?”

All those questions will be answered over the next four to seven games, but one thing is clear: Warriors fans are feeling pretty confident that the Dubs can do what the third seed is supposed to do, and win the series. A huge majority of polled Warriors fans expect the Warriors to get the job done, with half of polled fans anticipating a six-game series.

Five games would be better. Four games would be even better. But all that really matters is that the Warriors win.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.