Warriors news: Steve Kerr expects Stephen Curry to play in Game 1 vs. Nuggets

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave Dub Nation some reason to be confident heading into their first-round postseason matchup against the Denver Nuggets. In a conversation with reporters on Friday, Kerr said, “We are expecting him [Curry] to play.” The team has listed Curry as probably to play.

Curry, of course, has been sidelined for a month since injuring his foot during the regular season. While the Warriors managed to tread water without him, the Dubs want to be at their best heading into the playoffs. Set to face off against the presumptive MVP favorite Nikola Jokic, the Warriors almost assuredly will need significant contributions from their best player.

Golden State returned to playoff contention in 2021-22, but it was easily one of Curry’s least productive statistical seasons in years. With that said, he still averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on .437/.380/.923 shooting and led the league with 285 made threes (despite missing 18 regular-season games).

The Warriors will host the Nuggets for Game 1 on Saturday at 5:30 PM Pacific Standard Time at the Chase Center.