Preview: Warriors welcome Denver to Golden State for Game 1

Are you ready? The Golden State Warriors are back in the playoffs for the first time since Kevin Durant left and Klay Thompson’s ACL gave out. And this time they’ve got some new faces to go alongside their championship five of Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney, Draymond Green and Stephen “Unanimous” Curry.

By the way, it’s looking like a healthier Curry will be on the court for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets. He missed the final 19 games of the season with a foot injury he suffered against the playoff-bound Boston Celtics. Apparently, he’s due to come back with a little spring in his step.

Steph Curry scrimmaged today. Three 6-minute segments. Kerr: "Felt good. Told me it's another checkpoint to hit. He's optimistic he'll play Saturday." Warriors not making anything official. But everything clearly remains on track. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 14, 2022

Steph Curry is the last player in the gym after Warriors practice - no blaring music, no teammates, just him & the basket. He’s been shooting for 40 mins since team activities ended. This after he scrimmaged today for the first time since his foot sprain. @kron4news #DubNation pic.twitter.com/ZhBc2fZGpa — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) April 14, 2022

That’s not a good sign for a Denver Nuggets team that will be lacking some guard depth of their own with star Jamal Murray still sidelined from the ACL injury he suffered against Golden State last season. Oh yeah and their other guard got suspended.

Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo has been suspended for Game 1 of the playoffs vs. Warriors for shoving Lakers' Wayne Ellington. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 13, 2022

Facu Campazzo gets ejected for a flagrant 2 foul on Wayne Ellington.



Wayne: "When I see you I’m putting my hands on you."pic.twitter.com/XX7A2F0yOj — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 11, 2022

Throw in the fact that the versatile young hooper Michael Porter Jr. is out for Game 1 as well, it’s clear that Denver is at a clear talent disadvantage. But they may have the edge in the pivotal battle that is the center matchup, as they boast the former MVP big man Nikola Jokic. This dude is one of the most terrifying forces in the league when he gets rolling, which can happen in so many different facets of the game.

Two MVP’s will share the floor but only one of their teams can win the first game of this series. Which team will it be?? Draft Kings has the Warriors at -255 on the moneyline.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

April 16th, 2022 | 5:30 PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Poll Who ya got in G1, Warriors or Nuggets? Nuggets on the road!

Warriors at home! vote view results 3% Nuggets on the road! (2 votes)

96% Warriors at home! (58 votes) 60 votes total Vote Now

