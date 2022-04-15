 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Preview: Warriors welcome Denver to Golden State for Game 1

Dubs are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

By Daniel Hardee
/ new
Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Are you ready? The Golden State Warriors are back in the playoffs for the first time since Kevin Durant left and Klay Thompson’s ACL gave out. And this time they’ve got some new faces to go alongside their championship five of Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney, Draymond Green and Stephen “Unanimous” Curry.

By the way, it’s looking like a healthier Curry will be on the court for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets. He missed the final 19 games of the season with a foot injury he suffered against the playoff-bound Boston Celtics. Apparently, he’s due to come back with a little spring in his step.

That’s not a good sign for a Denver Nuggets team that will be lacking some guard depth of their own with star Jamal Murray still sidelined from the ACL injury he suffered against Golden State last season. Oh yeah and their other guard got suspended.

Throw in the fact that the versatile young hooper Michael Porter Jr. is out for Game 1 as well, it’s clear that Denver is at a clear talent disadvantage. But they may have the edge in the pivotal battle that is the center matchup, as they boast the former MVP big man Nikola Jokic. This dude is one of the most terrifying forces in the league when he gets rolling, which can happen in so many different facets of the game.

Two MVP’s will share the floor but only one of their teams can win the first game of this series. Which team will it be?? Draft Kings has the Warriors at -255 on the moneyline.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

April 16th, 2022 | 5:30 PT

Watch: ABC | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Poll

Who ya got in G1, Warriors or Nuggets?

view results
  • 3%
    Nuggets on the road!
    (2 votes)
  • 96%
    Warriors at home!
    (58 votes)
60 votes total Vote Now

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...