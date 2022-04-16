How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets, Game 1

Playoff basketball is finally back in the Bay Area as the Golden State Warriors take on the Denver Nuggets for Game 1 of this first round series. The game will be played at 5:30pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ABC.

Golden State went 1-3 against the Nuggets during the regular season. However, the playoffs will be different as the Warriors head into this game with as close to a healthy roster as they had all season. After winning their last 5 games in a row, the team received a well-deserved weeklong break. This extra week was huge as it gave Stephen Curry the opportunity to ramp back up for his expected debut in tonight’s game.

Jamal Murray officially out for the Nuggets in Game 1. Steph Curry listed as probable, as expected. No surprises on Warriors side of the injury report. It’ll be the first game since 2019 that Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala will all be together. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 15, 2022

The Nuggets finished the season as the 6th Seed in the Western Conference. They held the 6th best offensive rating, 15th best defensive rating, and 11th best net rating overall. They ranked first in offensive categories like TS% and EFG% led by MVP candidate Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets big man will be a handful for the Warriors defense. In his 4 regular season games against the Warriors this season, Jokic averaged 28 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists. He was dominant against Golden State’s diminished front court, but this series will be the first time that the Warriors have a healthy and motivated Draymond Green anchoring their defense. With Klay Thompson also rounding back into vintage form and Jordan Poole emerging as a consistent offensive threat, the Warriors are peaking just in time to make a huge postseason run.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Nuggets: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Playoffs First Round Game 1

Who: Golden State Warriors (3rd Seed) vs. Denver Nuggets (6th Seed)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)