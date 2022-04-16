Warriors news: Stephen Curry to come off the bench in Game 1 return

The Golden State Warriors and their fans are happy to welcome Stephen Curry back to the floor for Game 1 of the Dubs first-round playoff matchup against the Denver Nuggets. Curry, though, will be in an unfamiliar role, coming off the bench in his first game back. The Warriors announced shortly before tip-off that Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney would their starters.

After missing the past month since he suffered a sprained ligament in his foot, Curry’s return will coencide with the franchise’s first playoff game at the Chase Center. Given his prolonged absence, the Warriors will likely have a strict minutes limit on Curry as he tries to reacclimate to NBA action. By removing him from the starting lineup, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is saving more of Steph’s minutes for the second half.

Curry averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on .437/.380/.923 shooting in 64 games this season.