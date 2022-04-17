Preview: Warriors take on Nuggets in Game 2 at Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors easily won Game 1 of their first round matchup with the depleted Denver Nuggets, the next question is how will they fare in Game 2 at home in Chase Center. Stephen Curry is back with the team after missing the stretch run of the regular season; he came off of the bench in G1 but it remains to be seen if he’ll do it again Monday night.

If he does come off the bench, then he’s the most electrifying 6th man the NBA has ever seen. If he starts, then there’s a question of whether or not the newest member of the Splash Family Jordan Poole returns to a reserve role.

"To be 20 years old and have to deal with what he did as a rookie...he's 22 years old and he's out there scoring 30 effortlessly... I just can't say enough good things about him"



Klay Thompson on Jordan Poole's journey to his 30-point playoff debut. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/HzV0ZKmdyY — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2022

Steph Curry explains the decision to come off the bench. Still undecided whether that will continue in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/I02ni0rRE7 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 17, 2022

But what a good problem to have, amirite? Curry and Poole helped ignite a potential new “death lineup” alongside Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green. Finally, we’re getting a chance to see how the next dominant Golden State lineup emerges in the post-Kevin Durant era.

Full quotes from Michael Malone on the Warriors’ three-guard lineup of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/ARgSglypNv — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 16, 2022

“The Furious Five” = The Warriors “New” Death Lineup of Poole, Wiggins, Curry, Draymond, and Klay. What do you think #DubNation ? — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) April 17, 2022

But playoff basketball can be unpredictable, and I’m sure Denver will be looking to make adjustments. Their MVP Nikola Jokic tallied 25 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals in the first game on 12-of-25 shooting from the field. But...he was a -19 plus/minus and at times struggled to keep up with the fast paced onslaught Golden State unleashed.

This is textbook "ICE" defense from the Warriors. Poole denies Barton the Jokic screen, stays attached. Barton in a pickle, passes to Jokic. Draymond gets hands on the pass, TO.



Leads to a deeep Poole 3 on the other end.



(Shoutout to @MarkJonesESPN for the ICE callout.) pic.twitter.com/nbvZYm4TiY — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) April 17, 2022

Draymond Green breaks down the Warriors’ defense on Jokic and the team’s three-guard lineup with Curry, Klay and Poole pic.twitter.com/9pSMvtzleV — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 17, 2022

Draymond on Jokic’s compliments on his defense in Game 1:



“I think most people will be like, Oh man, that's great. I feel like he's going to try to come out and give me 40, 15, and 15 next game. So how I feel is he's pissed off, and he's coming back with a vengeance tomorrow.” — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) April 17, 2022

This is a very intriguing matchup as Jokic tries to lift up his undermanned Nuggets (missing Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.) against a Warriors team that is clicking at the right time. DraftKings has the Dubs -290 on the moneyline in San Francisco Monday night.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

April 18th, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game

