 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Preview: Warriors take on Nuggets in Game 2 at Chase Center

Winning both home games to start the series is a must for Golden State, but Denver is always a threat with Nikola Jokic on the floor.

By Daniel Hardee
/ new
SFChronicleSports Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors easily won Game 1 of their first round matchup with the depleted Denver Nuggets, the next question is how will they fare in Game 2 at home in Chase Center. Stephen Curry is back with the team after missing the stretch run of the regular season; he came off of the bench in G1 but it remains to be seen if he’ll do it again Monday night.

If he does come off the bench, then he’s the most electrifying 6th man the NBA has ever seen. If he starts, then there’s a question of whether or not the newest member of the Splash Family Jordan Poole returns to a reserve role.

But what a good problem to have, amirite? Curry and Poole helped ignite a potential new “death lineup” alongside Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green. Finally, we’re getting a chance to see how the next dominant Golden State lineup emerges in the post-Kevin Durant era.

But playoff basketball can be unpredictable, and I’m sure Denver will be looking to make adjustments. Their MVP Nikola Jokic tallied 25 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals in the first game on 12-of-25 shooting from the field. But...he was a -19 plus/minus and at times struggled to keep up with the fast paced onslaught Golden State unleashed.

This is a very intriguing matchup as Jokic tries to lift up his undermanned Nuggets (missing Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.) against a Warriors team that is clicking at the right time. DraftKings has the Dubs -290 on the moneyline in San Francisco Monday night.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

April 18th, 2022 | 7:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, TNT | Listen: 95.7 The Game

Poll

Who ya got in G2, Warriors or Nuggets?

view results
  • 93%
    The Warriors are too good in Chase Center to lose to this team
    (90 votes)
  • 6%
    Denver is going to steal this one
    (6 votes)
96 votes total Vote Now

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...